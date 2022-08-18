It's probably hackneyed to joke about how many phones Motorola releases in any given year. At this point, the company's strategy is clearly working, as it's overtaken LG to become the third-largest smartphone brand in the US. On the heels of a brand-new foldable and a phone adorned with a first-ever 200MP camera, Motorola is announcing something a little less exciting: a new Edge device. The Motorola Edge (2022) might look as boring as its name on paper, but if you're shopping for a new phone under $500, it might just beat the Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 for your attention.

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 RAM 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Display 6.6-inch FHD OLED 144Hz Camera 50MP f/1.8 primary, 13MP f/1.5 ultrawide, depth sensor; 32MP f/2.45 selfie Battery 5,000mAh, 30W charging,15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging Software Android 12 Connectivity 5G: Sub-6, mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Measurements 160.86 x 74.24 x 8.24mm, 170g, IP52

At first glance, the new Motorola Edge looks more in line with the G-series — when you're looking at the specs sheet, at least. The device itself doesn't look too different from the Edge+ that launched earlier this year. At its core, this is a mid-range phone through and through, though it could hold its own against the likes of the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A53. With MediaTek's new Dimensity 1050 chipset, you don't need to be left out of 5G just because you aren't buying a Qualcomm-equipped device. As announced in May, it's the first CPU from the company to support mmWave 5G, all while keeping the imaging engine from the Dimensity 9000 series.

The rest of the specs sheet lacks many surprises. Depending on the configuration, it's packed with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A massive 6.6" FHD OLED display adorns the front of the phone, though the 144Hz refresh rate is certainly a rarity at this price point. Motorola also packed its newest Edge model with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says should provide up to two days of battery life. It also includes 30W TurboPower-branded fast charging, along with 15W wireless charging — not shabby, though far from the likes of Oppo and Vivo.

Source: Motorola

Although Motorola recently announced its X30 Pro for China — complete with a 200MP sensor — this Edge's camera is a whole lot less exciting. A 50MP f/1.8 wide lens is paired with a 13MP f/1.5 ultra-wide shooter, along with omnidirectional PDAF technology to improve focusing. A 32MP sensor on the front is perfect for your Duo — sorry, Meet — calls, along with the occasional selfie. Motorola's midrange cameras have never left us particularly impressed, especially when head-to-head with Google's A-series of Pixel phones. Still, software tricks like Auto Night Vision and Dual Capture might be enough to win some buyers over.

As is often the case with Motorola's lineup, the price is the real highlight here. This latest Edge will be available at T-Mobile sometime in the coming weeks, with the option to pick it up for free on a new line. It'll also go up for sale at AT&T, Verizon, and unlocked at Best Buy and Amazon for a "limited time launch price" of $500. It's an appealing price for a phone designed to compete with Samsung's best A-series hardware, though whether it'll stand out once it's more expensive remains to be seen.