Motorola Edge (2022) $140 $492 Save $352 The Motorola Edge is now down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $139.99 if you pick it up from Amazon. $140 at Amazon

Budget Android smartphones can be a compelling option if you're looking for a handset that offers a pretty good experience but doesn't cost a lot of money. With that said, if you've been looking to buy an Android phone on the cheap, your search may have come to a close thanks to this fantastic deal on the 2022 iteration of the Motorola Edge.

In our review, we found that the Motorola Edge offers a thin and light design, has a large screen, and delivers pretty good battery life. Although its original price came in at $549.99, it can now be had for nearly 75% off, bringing down the price to just $139.99.

What's great about the Motorola Edge?

The Motorola Edge is a good option if you're looking for a phone that's not going to break the bank. The price is absolutely right, offering a lot of bang for your buck at $140. Plus, this model is an unlocked variant, which means you're going to be able to use it on any carrier.

As far as specifications go, you're going to get a vibrant and large 6.6-inch, 144Hz OLED display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC.

When it comes to the camera system, you're getting a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main sensor, 13MP utlrawide, and a macro lens. As stated in our review, the phone excels when taking photos in brighter environments, and macro shots are actually pretty good.

For most, the 5,000mAh battery should be plenty, with enough power to get most users through the day. Those that use their phones less may even be able to reach Motorola's claimed two days of battery life. While it isn't the most compelling phone out today, it's a pretty good device if you set your expectations.

Why buy the Motorola Edge?

It all comes down to its current price point. The Motorola Edge is now discounted well below its original retail price, making it a good buy for anyone that's looking for a smartphone that's reliable and cheap. It's still only a year and a half old, and is more than $200 less than the cheapest the 2023 Edge has ever been, so there's a big saving to be had by opting for the older model.

While it won't impress any friends or family members, you're going to get a handset that can get through the day, and it will pretty much be able to handle anything that you throw at it. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because it might not stay at this price for long.