If Hollywood is anything to go by, satellite phones are reserved for extreme tasks like contacting ground control from a spaceship, or when you're trapped on an island full of dinosaurs. Still, hikers, sailors, and others who regularly go off-grid can also find themselves outside cellular coverage and in need of help. While everyone from Samsung to Qualcomm is working to bring native satellite support to Android phones, Apple got a head start with the iPhone 14, which supports emergency SOS via satellite. But now the rest of us who venture into uncharted territory can breathe a sigh of relief, as Motorola begins sales of its Defy Satellite Link, bringing satellite two-way messaging to your existing smartphone.

We've been looking forward to this add-on since it was first teased at MWC, since there's so much potential in its ability to add satellite connectivity to pretty much any smartphone, ever. The underlying technology, provided by MediaTek, sounds even more capable than that used in the iPhone 14, which only allows you to message emergency contacts and first responders. The MT6825 chip in the Motorola Defy Satellite Link supports two-way satellite messaging over non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and can connect both to LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites and geostationary ones over 22,000 miles away.

When paired to a phone over Bluetooth, users can deploy the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to exchange messages via the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app with any phone globally. Most importantly, if you message a regular cellphone user, it will arrive as a standard SMS. They also won't need a satellite link of their own to respond, just the corresponding mobile app — that's not bad for something only the size of a key fob.

Motorola is selling the accessory for just $150, which includes a whole year's subscription to Essentials Messaging service, for up to 30 two-way messages per month and SOS Assist. Or if you don't think you'll be in a position to type out lengthy text messages, the Defy Satellite Link also comes with a "check in" button you can use to send coordinates to your loved ones. While the number of overall messages you can send will depend on your plan, thankfully there's no limit on the number of times you can invoke SOS Assist if you're in danger.

Current service areas include the continental US and Europe, with Canada and Alaska set to be available by September. Ahead of that, check back with Android Police for our upcoming review.