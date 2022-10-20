Samsung dominates the foldable market but is not the only company dabbling with such devices. Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo have launched impressive foldable phones in recent times. Besides Samsung though, Motorola has been in the foldable market for the longest time with its Razr lineup, but they have been mediocre offerings that have not exactly set the sales chart on fire. This year, the company launched the Moto Razr 2022 in China in August, which should make its US debut in the coming weeks. Despite limited success, though, Motorola seemingly plans to double down on its foldable efforts next year.

Leaker Evan Blass claims Motorola could launch two Razr-branded phones next year, codenamed Juno and Venus. For reference, the Razr 2022 carries the Maven codename internally. The tweet is light on other details and does not provide any more insight into these two devices. Motorola's Razr foldables have a clamshell form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but apart from their design, they don't have much going in their favor. The company could be looking to try a tablet-like form factor with one of its foldable offerings next year. Or, with economic activity expected to slow down next year, it could launch a budget and a premium foldable next year to cater to more consumers.

At the recently concluded Lenovo Tech World 2022, Motorola demoed a rollable phone that unrolls vertically rather than horizontally, indicating that it is not afraid to experiment with new form factors.

Motorola has focused heavily on the Chinese smartphone market in the last couple of years, so there's always the possibility of the company launching a second foldable device specifically for China next year. So, while there's little reason to doubt Blass' claims given his accurate track record, it is too early to speculate what Motorola has in store with its foldable offerings for 2023.