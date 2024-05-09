Summary Motorola could provide 50% more RAM and twice the storage on the Razr +(2024).

The phone's European pricing has been detailed in a leak.

Motorola could launch the Razr+ (2024) in the coming few weeks.

Motorola has launched several foldable phones over the years, though they have had little success. After a few years of hiatus, the company launched the Razr + (2023) in the US last year, delivering an impressive flip foldable at an attractive price. For 2024, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Razr+ (2024), whose live images recently popped up online. All recent leaks suggest the phone's imminent launch. Ahead of the official unveiling, a new report has revealed the European pricing of Motorola's upcoming foldable phone.

Related Motorola Razr+ review: My new favorite foldable The GOAT of flip phones can finally reclaim its throne

Based on Motorola's previous naming scheme, the Razr+ (2024) will be sold as the Razr 50 Ultra in Europe and Asia. As per a report from DealnTech, the phone will cost €1,200 in Europe for the 12GB RAM variant with 512GB storage. That's the same price as its predecessor, the Razr 40 Ultra, which shipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

So, besides the yearly upgrades, Motorola will offer 50% more RAM and twice the storage on its upcoming foldable for the same price. It appears the company will not offer a cheaper, lower-storage tier variant of its 2024 foldable. If the European pricing is accurate and anything to go by, the Razr+ (2024) should retain the $1,000 price tag as its predecessor in the US.

The leak also reveals that the Razr 50 Ultra will launch in Europe in blue, green, and peach fuzz shades. Motorola could also offer the flip phone in similar shades in the US.

The Razr+ (2024)/Razr 50 Ultra remains shrouded in mystery

Close

While the live images and alleged pricing of the Razr 50 Ultra have leaked, its specs remain a mystery. There's no word on what internal upgrades Motorola plans to include on its flagship 2024 foldable. Based on last year's Razr, the company could switch to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on its 2024 foldable. Other probable changes include a more durable, brighter folding panel and improved cameras.

Given how leaks surrounding Motorola's next foldable have picked up pace, its launch should be close. Last year's Razr+ (2023) launched in early June, so the Razr+ (2024)/Razr 50 Ultra might also debut around the same time.