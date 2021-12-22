Motorola has long stuck to a stripped-down version of Android on its phones, and that used to mean faster updates than the competition. That's not the case these days, when Samsung can promise monthly patches for four years. Moto is still working at it, though. The Razr-maker has published a list of devices that will get Android 12, as well as a rough timeline: February 2022.

The content of the update won't come as a surprise. It's most of the Android 12 features you've come to know, with a smattering of Moto's My UX on top. Moto owners will get mic/camera toggles, accessibility improvements, and Moto's take on Material You (see below). Google's Monet system is still not publicly available, so it looks like Moto spun up its own Android 12 theming options, similar to Samsung. The company's blog post also noted there will be changes to custom features like Ready For in 2022 but didn't go into detail.

As for the supported devices, it's about what you'd expect. Moto's last few cycles of flagship devices are included, as are recent budget phones. Here's the full list.

razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

There are also business edition phones on the list, including the moto g pro, motorola edge (2021), motorola edge 20, motorola edge 20 lite, and the motorola edge 20 fusion. For the budget phones, this will probably be the only major update they see. However, Moto doesn't promise long update support, even for flagships. You should savor this update when it starts rolling out in February of next year.

OSOM OV1 is the new phone from the team behind the Essential Phone Your first exclusive glimpse

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email