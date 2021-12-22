Motorola has long stuck to a stripped-down version of Android on its phones, and that used to mean faster updates than the competition. That's not the case these days, when Samsung can promise monthly patches for four years. Moto is still working at it, though. The Razr-maker has published a list of devices that will get Android 12, as well as a rough timeline: February 2022.
The content of the update won't come as a surprise. It's most of the Android 12 features you've come to know, with a smattering of Moto's My UX on top. Moto owners will get mic/camera toggles, accessibility improvements, and Moto's take on Material You (see below). Google's Monet system is still not publicly available, so it looks like Moto spun up its own Android 12 theming options, similar to Samsung. The company's blog post also noted there will be changes to custom features like Ready For in 2022 but didn't go into detail.
As for the supported devices, it's about what you'd expect. Moto's last few cycles of flagship devices are included, as are recent budget phones. Here's the full list.
- razr 5G
- razr 2020
- motorola edge 20 pro
- motorola edge 20
- motorola edge 20 lite
- motorola edge 20 fusion
- motorola edge (2021)
- motorola edge 5G UW
- motorola edge plus
- motorola one 5G ace
- motorola one 5G UW ace
- moto g200 5G
- moto g71 5G
- moto g51 5G
- moto g41
- moto g31
- moto g100
- moto g60s
- moto g60
- moto g50 / moto g50 5G
- moto g40 fusion
- moto g30
- moto g power (2022)
- moto g pure
- moto g stylus 5G
There are also business edition phones on the list, including the moto g pro, motorola edge (2021), motorola edge 20, motorola edge 20 lite, and the motorola edge 20 fusion. For the budget phones, this will probably be the only major update they see. However, Moto doesn't promise long update support, even for flagships. You should savor this update when it starts rolling out in February of next year.
