Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) $237 $400 Save $163 If you're after a stylus phone that won’t break the bank, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a great choice. With an upgraded 120Hz OLED display, plus up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it packs a punch at just $400. With this Black Friday discount, the phone is even a sweeter choice for Moto fans. $237 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy $250 at Motorola

Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a new smartphone without breaking the bank. It’s a sweet deal, especially if you’re eyeing something sleek like the Motorola G Stylus 5G (2024).

Amazon is back with a massive $162 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), dropping the price to just under $237 — the lowest it's ever been. Running Android 14 and packed with features, this deal is too good to pass up, so grab it before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola’s latest stylus phone takes the best from its predecessor and steps it up a notch. The 2024 model is slimmer, lighter, and easier to carry, making it a top pick in the mid-range segment.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is Motorola’s best pick for stylus fans who want a budget-friendly alternative to high-end phones. It packs a 120Hz OLED display, solid cameras, long-lasting battery, and a vegan leather back that users love. As we mentioned in our review, this bad boy’s 50 + 13MP rear cameras and 32MP selfie cam are solid, especially at its new low price.

Although the performance and display are cool and all, the battery life is the real star here. With a 5,000mAh battery, 30W wired, and 15W wireless charging, this thing keeps going—over a day with light use or a solid eight hours of streaming.

Sure, there are fancier options out there, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a solid pick if you want a stylus phone without spending a fortune. With its sleek design, vibrant display, and killer battery life, it’s a steal at its current $237 price on Amazon.

While some people think Motorola could’ve added fancier stylus features like the Samsung S Pen’s Bluetooth tricks and pressure sensitivity, getting a stylus included for free is already a solid win, especially when you'd usually only see that on premium phones like the Samsung S24 Ultra.