Over the last few years, the battle for the hearts of premium tech consumers has largely been a two-party fight. Google and Samsung have consistently been at the top of the best Android phone recommendation list, with their bounty of compatible accessories solidifying them as go-to options for most buyers looking for a premium experience.

Is there even room for a third party to make an impact? Motorola will find out, as the company has announced its plan to bring some of its premium Edge lineup to the US, along with its premium earbuds, the Moto Buds+. Honestly, I’m pretty excited, as Motorola has certainly been trending up in recent years, but breaking into the premium market will be a much steeper climb.

Premium phones in the US

Motorola is bringing the Edge lineup across the pond

This month, Motorola announced the new Edge lineup, featuring three excellent devices: the Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. Even better, the company has confirmed that it will be “expanding the Edge family in North America this year,” although we haven’t received confirmation about when or for which devices.

Still, it’s an exciting time for Android users, no matter the outcome, as the premium smartphone market might finally get a bit more competitive. Motorola has largely stuck to the budget market, with devices like the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus representing some of the best devices in the under $500 category.

Beyond budget phones, though, Motorola has done its best to keep pace with Google and Samsung over the years, notably offering the most affordable foldable phone, the Motorola Razr. The Edge lineup's inclusion of the Edge lineup, whatever the model, could give buyers pause before deciding (particularly if that Motorola smartphone is paired with some premium accessories).

Beyond the smartphone

Motorola could be building an ecosystem to compete

The premium experience for tech consumers in 2024 goes far beyond just the simple smartphone. While the device is the hub for many users, adding other accessories goes a long way. Motorola is doing just that, confirming that the Moto Buds+ earbuds are coming to the US as well. The surprisingly premium earbuds are only $130 but have the audio quality and features to compete with other manufacturers, like Google and Samsung.

To be clear, though, Motorola still has a long way to go in terms of building a premium experience. Samsung and Google have established vast product ecosystems that have included earbuds for years, as well as smartwatches and tablets. On top of that, Google has all those smart home devices, from cameras to speakers, which create a literal home ecosystem. Samsung goes even further, with lots of appliances that connect to the internet.

All that to say, a pair of premium earbuds is certainly a nice start for Motorola to provide users with a premium, connected experience. But if they really want to compete in the long run, the company must make some waves.