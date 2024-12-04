The foldable smartphone market has evolved significantly in recent years, with plenty of options now available from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. In regions like Asia, the variety is even greater.

Motorola, however, has focused exclusively on clamshell-style foldables so far. There are no rumors of Motorola actively developing a book-style foldable, but given its experience in the field, if it ever does, here's what we'd like to see for it to win us over.

Related I used my first folding phone, and here's how it went It's been years, but now that I have one, I have some thoughts on expectations versus reality

6 A performance mix that says foldable flagship

For a flagship foldable, top-tier performance is non-negotiable

Foldable smartphones are synonymous with flagship devices, meaning high-end specs and performance are non-negotiable. Motorola would need to address this if it plans to enter the book-style foldable market. Its current Moto Razr+ (2024) features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which, while decent, is a step below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Even though the Razr+ (2024) targets the flagship segment, it doesn't come with a processor to match. A book-style foldable would demand a higher price tag, making sub-par flagship specs unacceptable. Moreover, Motorola would also need to offer more storage options — unlike the Razr+ (2024), which maxes out at 256GB. For a $1,000+ foldable, variants with 512GB or more would cater better to power users.

5 A battery that lasts and charging that's fast

Foldables deserve better battery life and faster charging

One of the major shortcomings of foldable smartphones sold in the US is their limited battery capacity. The OnePlus Open leads the pack with a 4,800mAh battery, followed by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 4,650mAh, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lags behind at 4,400mAh. Foldables sold in Asia, however, often come with larger batteries, and Motorola could stand out by bringing that advantage Stateside.

Similarly, charging speeds in the US need to improve. While the OnePlus Open offers respectable 67W charging speeds, Google and Samsung's foldables are stuck at under 25W. For a competitive book-style foldable, Motorola needs to strike the right balance between a larger battery and fast charging technology.

4 A foldable design that stands out in the US

Motorola's form factor must beat other foldable designs

Close

A larger battery doesn't have to mean a bulky device. Foldables like the Honor Magic V3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro prove that slim designs with large batteries are possible. This is where Motorola could stand out, especially since foldables in the US are notably bulkier than their Asian counterparts.

If Motorola can deliver a slimmer, more refined design without compromising on specs or battery life, it could become a serious competitor to Samsung and Google.

3 Competitive pricing could make all the difference

Affordable pricing could give Motorola an edge

Motorola has already shown it can compete on pricing with its clamshell foldables. The Razr+ (2024), for example, is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, despite offering similar features like a large cover display and comparable battery size.

Foldables are often associated with high prices due to their complex engineering, but discounts and sales have shown how affordable they can become. If Motorola can launch a book-style foldable with competitive pricing from the start, it could attract a large audience, especially among those looking for a more affordable large-screen foldable.