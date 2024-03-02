Mobile World Congress has adjourned for another year and the Android Police podcast is here to run through the minutes as trapsed from hall to hall looking for what tech companies are saying is their best for 2024. Is the Galaxy Ring going to deliver on its hype? How many times can Motorola do a bendy wristphone before it gets old? And what's with all these 5G flip phones that aren't foldables? Will joins Manuel Vonau and Dominic Preston this week to sort it out.
05:30 | The Show
- Best of MWC 2024: Android Police’s awards for the world’s biggest mobile show
- The world's biggest mobile show is more concept than ever
- Energizer just slapped a phone into a powerbank
- Motorola's bendy smartphone is a futuristic dead end
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra changes the camera but not much else
- The OnePlus Watch 2 was just practically announced
- OnePlus Watch 2 review: Worth it for the battery alone
- 7 new things we've learned about the Samsung Galaxy Ring
- A Barbie flip phone is coming later this year
- This phone was made for the worst person you know
Our hosts this week are Will Sattelberg, Manuel Vonau, and Dominic Preston (check out his Substack for Barcelona foodie picks!). Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com