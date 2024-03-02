Mobile World Congress has adjourned for another year and the Android Police podcast is here to run through the minutes as trapsed from hall to hall looking for what tech companies are saying is their best for 2024. Is the Galaxy Ring going to deliver on its hype? How many times can Motorola do a bendy wristphone before it gets old? And what's with all these 5G flip phones that aren't foldables? Will joins Manuel Vonau and Dominic Preston this week to sort it out.

