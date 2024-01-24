Summary Motorola is slowly rolling out the Android 14 update to more devices to gain a competitive edge.

The update will be available for various models in the Razr, Edge, and G Series, but no specific dates have been announced.

Motorola's unique foldable phone designs, like the Razr series, have contributed to its recent popularity and anticipation for future releases.

Android 14 has been out since October, but its launch has been staggered across eligible devices. Manufacturers don’t collaborate on release dates, and some avoid making software update release dates public altogether. That being said, consumers always want to make sure they have the latest software to get the most out of their devices. As Motorola and its smartphones grow in prominence, the company is making the most of its opportunity to gain a competitive edge — and extending the availability of Android 14 to do so.

As spotted on Motorola’s support page, the company is beginning to roll out the Android 14 update to more of its devices (via Phone Arena). Of the Razr line, the 40; 40 Ultra; Razr+ (2023); Razr (2023); and Razr (2022) will receive the software update. From the Edge series, those who have the Edge+ (2023); Edge (2023); Edge+ (2022); Edge (2022); Edge+ 5G UW (2022); Edge 40 Pro; Edge 40 Neo; Edge 40; Edge 30 Ultra; Edge 30 Pro; Edge 30 Neo; Edge 30 Fusion; and Edge 30 will get the update. Finally, G Series device owners won’t be left out — those who have the 5G (2023); Stylus 5G (2023); Stylus (2023); Power 5G (2023); G84 5G; G54; G73 5G; G53 5G; G23; and G14 will get Android 14, too. Motorola has confirmed that its Lenovo ThinkPhone will receive Android 14 as a part of the rollout, but generally speaking, no dates or timelines have been publicized.

Although the tech company has been slow to roll out Android 14, it’s seeing a surge in popularity as more people begin adopting its devices. Part of the reason for this has been the unique designs of its phones — as other companies roll out touchscreen devices with flat displays, Motorola has continued exploring the potential of foldable designs. For instance, its Razr series has maintained its foldable look, and anticipation is already growing for the 2024 series. Rumors suggest that — unlike last year — the Razr+ 2024 may be carried by Verizon. It’s also thought that the device could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which would be a welcome upgrade from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC used in its predecessor.

If you haven’t taken Motorola devices into consideration in quite some time, you aren’t alone. The company’s competitors have made it more difficult for the Lenovo-owned giant to maintain its status as a household name. As Motorola begins a new push to gain ground, however, it may be worth giving their products another look. They may not be as flashy as other flagship devices, but the company seems intent on improving its image.