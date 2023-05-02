It's been just over two years since LG left the smartphone market behind, and as we learned in 2022, Motorola was the company that stepped up and managed to capture a majority of that space in the market. It's looking like 2023 is its busiest year yet, too. In addition to the recently-launched (and surprisingly good) ThinkPhone, the Moto Razr seems due for another turn in the ever-growing foldables war. Motorola isn't forgetting about its more familiar lineups though, and today, we're getting a brand-new Edge-branded flagship alongside two new G-series entries.

Moto Edge+ (2023)

Let's focus on the updated Moto Edge+, because it's by far the star of the show here. A quick glance at its specs reveals a fairly standard flagship smartphone for 2023. It's sporting a 6.7" "quad curved" OLED display that Motorola claims is virtually borderless, reducing or eliminating bezels altogether. I'll be curious to check out how that feels in hand — curved displays feel pretty dated these days, with companies like Google rumored to be moving away from them altogether.

Moto Edge+ (2023) The Moto Edge+ is Motorola's flagship for 2023, combining top-end specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with a curved display that wraps around the body of the phone for a wholly unique look. At $800, it's a far cry from the company's usual budget fare, but if you're interested in a high-end smartphone outside the Samsung-Apple duopoly, this one might be worth a look. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7" quad curved FHD+ pOLED 165Hz panel (2400x1080) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,100mAh with 68W fast-charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W power share Operating System Android 13 Front camera 60MP | f/2.2 aperture, 0.61μm pixel size, Quad Pixel technology for 1.22μm Rear cameras 50MP 1/1.5" optical format with f/1.8 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size with Quad Pixel technology for 2.0μm, PDAF; 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 114° FOV; 12MP 2x telephoto portrait, f/1.6 Dimensions 161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm Colors Interstellar Black Weight 203g IP Rating IP68 Price $800

It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the latest and greatest from Qualcomm — paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. That should give it plenty of power in daily use, and with a 5,100mAh battery, you won't have to worry about running out of juice before the day's up. Paired with the same 68W charging speeds seen on the ThinkPhone — and a matching charger in the box — a 30-minute charge should keep you going for hours on end.

The rest of the specs sheet looks worthy of the flagship title, too. Dual stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, 15W wireless charging with 5W power sharing, and Wi-Fi 7 support for your next router purchase, it's looking ready to compete with the best Android phones on the market.

There's also a sliver of good news for anyone who regularly stays away from Motorola due to their poor record with software updates. Continuing a trend that started with the ThinkPhone, the Edge+ will receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security support. It's unclear how timely these updates will be — some of Moto's phones from 2022 are still locked into Android 12 — but it's a start.

Really, my concerns only come down to two things. First, the camera. From last year's Moto Edge to this year's ThinkPhone, I've found Motorola's camera quality to have fallen miles behind the competition. With a 50MP 1/1.5" main sensor paired with a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait lens and a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, the hardware's not exactly lacking. But Moto's going to have to show some improved processing powers before I'll be convinced it's ready to battle the likes of Samsung and Google.

Then there's the price. At $800, the Moto Edge+ is squared up against the smallest Galaxy S23 and priced $100 cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro. But with the ThinkPhone likely featuring similar day-to-day performance — including a 1080p high-refresh rate display — it might be a tough sell for consumers looking for a value-focused flagship, even within the Motorola ecosystem.

Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G (2023)

Of course, focusing solely on the company's most expensive phone of 2023 (so far) would be to ignore its bread and butter: budget-friendly options. That's where the Moto G Stylus and new Moto G 5G come into play, offering affordable Android experiences for as low as $199.99.

Moto G Stylus (2023) The Moto G Stylus can't quite keep up with the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra — it doesn't even have 5G support, after all. But for $200, anyone looking for an affordable stylus-equipped smartphone is unlikely to find a better deal, let alone anything that still comes with a headphone jack. SoC MediaTek Helio G85 Display 6.5" HD+ IPS 90Hz display (1600 x 720) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging Operating System Android 13 Front camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.2μm) Rear cameras 50MP (f/1.8, 1.28μm), 2MP macro camera Connectivity No 5G Dimensions 162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19mm Colors Midnight Blue, Glam Pink Weight 195g Price $200

In fact, let's start there. The Moto G Stylus isn't exactly a powerhouse of a device — a MediaTek Helio G85, 4GB of RAM, and a 720p display aren't exactly cutting edge — but for $200, you're looking at the cheapest stylus-equipped phone around. As you might expect, the phone includes a pen built into the chassis of the phone, all while retaining features like a headphone jack and a "water-repellent design."

3 Images

Close

Unfortunately, some of the shortcomings here might be too much for certain shoppers to bear. As you might expect, the missing "5G" in its name is no accident. This is a 4G-exclusive device in 2023, which could bring its futureproof status into question. When the Galaxy A14 5G can run circles around you for the same price, you have to wonder how much the stylus is really worth.

Moto G 5G (2023) Keeping in line with previous Moto G device, the Moto G 5G (2023) focuses on value above all else. With a Snapdragon 480+, it should be fast enough to handle most basic daily tasks, including messaging, navigation, and more. And at just $250, it won't break the bank while getting you that experience. Brand SoC Snapdragon® 480+ 5G Display 6.5" LCD 120Hz HD+ (1600x720) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB or 128GB, expandable up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh, 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 13 Front camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Rear cameras 48 MP sensor (f/1.7, 0.8μm) Quad Pixel technology for 1.6μm, PDAF, macro camera Dimensions 163.94 x 74.98 x 8.39mm Colors Ink Blue, Harbor Gray Weight 189g Price $250

Then there's the Moto G 5G (2023). If you can do without the stylus — and you have an extra $50 burning a hole in your pocket — it might be a worthy upgrade over the G Stylus. It's still limited to just 4GB of RAM, but the Snapdragon 480+ should provide a faster experience in day-to-day use. Otherwise, these phones look mighty similar on paper: 6.5" HD+ screens, middling main sensors paired with macro lenses, and large batteries that are likely to last for days and days when paired with these specs.

2 Images

Close

Motorola's latest smartphones are coming very soon

The Moto Edge+ is set to arrive at Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile on May 9th, with Spectrum and Consumer Cellular getting the device in the weeks to come. If you're looking to buy unlocked, the Edge+ will land at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola for $800 on May 25th, with preorders available on May 19th. The Moto G 5G (2023) will also hit store shelves as an unlocked model on May 25th before carriers get the phone later this year.

If you're looking for something a little sooner, the Moto G Stylus is available starting Friday, May 5th from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.

Unfortunately, not announced among today's phones is the hotly-anticipated Moto Razr. If you're after one of the company's next-gen folding phones, you'll have to keep waiting — possibly for that leaked June 1st date from a couple of months ago.