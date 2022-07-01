Most of the time, smartphone companies like to keep their upcoming plans under wraps, and it is not at all often we see launch roadmaps laying out a manufacturer's plans for nearly the entire year. Well, apparently Motorola is some kind of awful at keeping its stuff under wraps, and as if those leaked rollout plans from March that revealed four of the company's upcoming handsets weren't enough, a more fleshed-out leak now details launches even beyond 2022.

A lower-mid-range model codenamed Devon, powered by the Snapdragon 680 chip is expected to debut around the same time as the Moto G32 — there are no precise dates here, but leaker Evan Blass shares on 91mobiles that it will be arriving "soon-ish." The phone will have a 6.49-inch LCD screen topped with a 16MP hole-punch selfie cam. And on the rear, there will be three cameras — 50MP main, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP depth units. RAM will max out at 6GB while internal memory will be up to 128GB.

Next up is Tundra, an "aesthetics-focused" handset tipped to be part of the Edge range. That lineup is generally composed of more premium phones, so specs like Snapdragon 888+ and 144Hz curved FHD+ POLED panel are fitting. The model is expected to be a China exclusive, though, so don't count on it being available in your market when it arrives sometime during the third quarter.

Maui and Victoria are expected to be entry-level and high-mid-range models, respectively, with a release again likely set for the third quarter. The cheaper of the two will have a 720p display, 3GB of RAM, and a 16MP+2MP+2MP camera config, while Victoria will sport an FHD+ resolution with a beefier 108MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

Finally, toward the end of 2022, Devon is scheduled to receive a 5G upgrade — the Snapdragon 680 would be swapped out for a 5G-capable MediaTek chipset, which we suspect will be of the Dimensity make. Other specifications are mostly the same, but the 50MP primary camera will be dropped in favor of a 64MP one, and its wide-angle camera lost entirely.

The spell of the Christmas season will likely bring new Motorola releases to a grinding halt, as is the case with most device makers. But as soon as that passes and 2023 arrives, Moto should start churning out more devices, the most notable of which could be Bronco and Canyon. Both are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next big chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — but if Bronco doesn't feature that, then it's going to be this year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Surprisingly, Bronco's 60MP front camera dwarves the 50MP rear cameras both it and Canyon will use, continuing Motorola's newfound obsession with pixels. The Canyon, meanwhile, will pack a more modest 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Separately from all these regular phones, there are a couple Moto eccentrics still hanging out on the horizon — there's a rollable smartphone straight out of sci-fi codenamed Felix and a foldable with a 144Hz display codenamed Juno.