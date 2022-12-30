Smartwatches and fitness trackers are an evolving category with new products debuting regularly at every imaginable price. Although Motorola's name doesn’t often surface on our list of the best smartwatches out there, the brand is used for a variety of wearables produced by other companies. For example, this latest product is produced by a company called eBuyNow, and that company has licensed the Motorola name for its smartwatch. It's called the Moto Watch 100, and it's now making its way stateside.

The Moto Watch 100 was introduced late in 2021, so it has been around for a while, but never made its way to the US and Canada. Customers in these countries can now buy the Moto Watch 100 for $90. The watch is quite feature-packed, offering the usual utilities like heart rate monitoring, 26 sports modes, and SpO2 tracking paired with features designed for aging family members like daily health updates and emergency alerts. The watch also alerts the wearer’s contacts if the person falls, making it the cheapest smartwatch with fall detection, according to Motorola.

However, the company is cutting corners to offer a few outstanding features at the fantastic $100 price. For example, you will find Moto Watch OS instead of Wear OS for the operating system, a 1.3-inch circular LCD panel that could have been an OLED, the utter lack of Wi-Fi connectivity, and just six watch faces to choose from. On the bright side, the list of features includes otherwise-unseen elements like Google Fit and Strava integration, GPS connectivity, and 5ATM water resistance for good measure.

You can pick up this 29g, 42mm aluminum-encased watch in Glacier Silver or Phantom Black colors. The former is out of stock at the time of writing, but the latter comes with five strap and buckle options. Motorola claims a single charge of the 355mAh battery will last for up to two weeks, but we would not depend on it. Thanks to QuickCharge support, a zero to 100% recharge takes just one hour.

This watch is just over a year old, but its attractive price and feature set could compel us to inspect it during CES 2023. If you’d rather check out Motorola phones than smartwatches, clear images of the ThinkPhone which leaked earlier this week could interest you.