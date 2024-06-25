Summary Motorola's new Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tracker with UWB technology, perfect for tracking lost items in real-time.

The idea of a compact and smart device for tracking lost items is not a recent development. Back in 2017, Motorola first jumped into this field with an early smart tracker, designed to compete with devices from Tile. In the near-decade since, trackers have become more popular than ever, spearheaded by the Apple AirTag in 2021 and Samsung's own Galaxy SmartTag. Now, Motorola is returning once again with an all-new Moto Tag, complete with support for Google's new Find My Device network.

This might be the tracker you've been waiting for

Source: Motorola

Motorola's new Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tag that you can attach to your baggage, purse, and other valuable belongings to keep track of them and locate them whenever they're lost. The gadget is integrated with Google's recently-launched Find My Device network, relying on Android crowdsourcing to locate your lost items. Additionally, Moto Tag supports UWB connectivity for precise ranging and real-time location tracking, which will help you specifically track lost items in real-time — something not found on every new Find My Device-supported gadget.

While the Moto Tag is, at its core, a tracker designed to locate tagged items, Motorola says it can also be used to locate your misplaced smartphone by ringing the connected device through pushing a dedicated button on the Moto Tag. Motorola added that its latest Moto Tag can be used as a remote to capture photos on any Android phone by using the integrated button — a feature not just designed for its own hardware.

For privacy, the location data reported by Moto Tag is end-to-end encrypted. And as with all of this current generation of trackers, you can run both manual scans to look for unwanted tags on your person, while Android and iOS users alike should receive automatic unknown tracker alerts to prevent any security risks.

Moto Tag supports Google Fast Pair for a seamless and fast connection with your device while offering a slew of customization options in its dedicated app. Motorola also claims the Moto Tag replaceable battery can last a year on a single charge.

Motorola's new tracker will hit store shelves on August 2nd in the United States and Canada. For US-based customers, a one-pack of Moto Tag costs $30, while a four-pack costs $100. Canadian customers can buy a one-pack of Moto Tag for $40 and a four-pack for $140.