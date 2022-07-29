Motorola says cover screen is on an ‘equal footing’ with the foldable one

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 may be the talk of the tech town right now, with highly anticipated hardware like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 expected. But that's not the only company with foldable plans, and in parallel fashion, Motorola is also gearing up for the launch of its own next-gen flip phone with a folding display: the Moto Razr 2022. Now, a new teaser reveals how the phone’s cover display and camera array will look.

Motorola posted this latest teaser image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena). It shows the Razr 2022’s humongous cover display, which appears to be larger than the Z Flip 4’s cover screen and comparable to the second-generation Razr 5G from 2020. It takes up most of the available space, leaving a little for a horizontal dual-camera array and an LED flash.

The picture also shows the various scenarios the cover display can used in, such as snapping selfies with the rear-facing cameras, controlling music playback, checking the weather, and catching up on notifications. The Weibo post claims the cover display would be “on par” with the foldable inner display, perhaps in terms of its capabilities. Its size would be the only hindrance, but it should suffice for most basic tasks. The post's machine-translated caption reads:

“This outer screen can sit on an equal footing with the inner screen. Use a full-featured external screen for the name of the folding screen. There are still 5 days until 7:30 p.m. on August 2nd, the Moto new product launch conference.”

Since they are launching within days of each other, we cannot help but compare the Moto Razr 2022 to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Rumors suggest the former will have a 3,500mAh battery, 200mAh bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 700mAh bigger than the 2020 Razr 5G. Samsung and Moto are expected to equip their upcoming foldables with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip, but this change would be a big step-up for the latter, given that its previous Razr used a Snapdragon 765G. It would be the company’s first flagship Razr, and it's first foldable on Qualcomm’s new platform.

As the teaser says, we will have to wait until August 2 for the Moto Razr 2022. The new foldable will share the stage with Motorola’s other flagship, the X30 Pro.