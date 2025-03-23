There aren’t many downsides to working your dream job, and I’d never trade away what I do for a living. However, the nature of being a tech journalist means you have to say goodbye to devices you love sooner than you’d like to. It also means that old favorites don’t get nearly as much SIM time as I’d prefer. I’m known as someone who always has the latest and greatest in my pocket, but if I weren’t in the industry, chances are I’d be more faithful to one device.

Still, I keep one phone in my pocket for holidays and special occasions. It’s a device I wish I could use full-time, and it’s a conversation starter every time I pull it out. The Moto Razr+ 2024 is gorgeous, fun, and unique. Motorola understood the assignment, and I think the Razr+ is the best implementation of folding screens I’ve seen. I use 40 phones a year; here’s why the Razr+ is my device of choice.

I’m not immune to nostalgia

I have a soft spot for Motorola

I’m a child of the 80s, so Motorola flip phones are practically part of my DNA. Whether it was the original StarTAC or mid-2000s Razr, there’s something about ending a conversation with a satisfying close of a clamshell that’s never gotten old, and Motorola does it best. Today’s smartphones rarely make us feel anything anymore. I have misgivings about how Nothing does business, but I can’t fault the company’s designs — you’re meant to feel something when you hold the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

I love the Razr+ because its style doesn’t sacrifice performance or functionality.

I can say the same about the Moto Razr+ 2024. Motorola made the phone sleek and stylish, a callback to the Razrs of yesteryear. Folding phones often can’t match traditional flagship devices spec-for-spec, certainly not for the same price. However, I want something in return if I’m paying a premium. Despite the hardware compromises, Motorola made up for them with the Razr+’s design. It’s a joy to have in your pocket; the excitement never fades.

Form meets function

More than just a pretty face

I love the Razr+ because its style doesn’t sacrifice performance or functionality. Part of its beauty is its 4-inch outer display, a feature that makes the phone more useful in more orientations than competing phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s external screen has valuable uses, but I treat it more like a widget hub or smartwatch. I can use the Moto Razr+’s outer display for an entire day to respond to messages. I also love that Motorola doesn’t make me set up an additional program like Samsung’s Good Lock to have more of my apps on the outer screen.

The Razr+ also has advantages when unfolded. I enjoy getting a full 6.9-inch display experience on a device that folds down to fit in the palm of my hand. It’s a traditional smartphone with only a few limitations when I need it, and it’s barely noticeable in my pocket when I don’t. I’ve carried around multiple phones simultaneously for almost 20 years now. It may seem extreme to many, but it’s a standard setup for people who need a device for work and a personal phone. The Razr+ makes an ideal personal phone that doesn’t take up much room, leaving you extra space for your traditional slab workphone.

It does the basics well

Nothing makes up for poor software

I wish Motorola offered more extended software support in a more timely fashion, but I like Hello UI on the Razr+. Despite its legion of fans, Motorola’s software seemed permanently stuck in 2013, and I was pleased when the company finally hit its Android skin with a fresh coat of paint. Motorola wisely left in fan favorites like Moto Gestures, but the rest of the user experience got a massive visual overhaul. It’s not the best software you’ll use, and I still rank Samsung’s One UI ahead, but Hello UI doesn’t detract from my experience.

My love of the Razr+ is also a case study of the declining importance of Android versions. I’m entirely unphased by the lack of Android 15 on my Razr+, and I’m sure Motorola will release an upgrade sometime in 2026. Still, I don’t feel left behind; anything I need can be done through a supported app. Moto AI is there for people who need it, but it’s not thrown in my face like with other Android manufacturers. The Razr+ is a phone for people who like phones, and that’s enough for me.

I hope there’s a shift soon

I prefer using the Moto Razr+ over other phones because it reminds me of when phone manufacturers cared just as much about the journey as they do the destination. Sure, I can do what the Razr+ does on any similarly priced flagship smartphone and even do some things better — but I don’t care. I like using my Razr+ because I can do things in style and in an enjoyable fashion. I don’t know when those two things became mutually exclusive for companies like Samsung, but hopefully, there’s always a phone like the Razr+ around for those who want to enjoy the technology we’re using.