If you've been looking to grab a foldable phone but have steered clear because of high prices, now's going to be a good time to shop. In this early Black Friday promotion, we're seeing a stellar discount on the Moto Razr+ as it drops to its lowest yet. For a limited time, you can score this foldable flip phone for an absolute steal with a discount that knocks $500 off its original retail price. That means you can pick up the Moto Razr+ for just $500. But you'll want to be quick because, with a price like this, this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Moto Razr+?

To be honest, there's a lot to love about this flip-foldable phone. It's extremely compact, powerful, and the external screen is great to use. When it comes to the specifications, you're looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone also has a large 6.9-inch OLED internal screen and an external screen that comes in at 3.6 inches. This external screen is key because it's large enough to allow you to do things that you'd normally do on the internal display. Which can be very convenient when you don't want to flip open the phone.

You get dual 12MP cameras on the rear and a single 32MP front-facing camera. For the most part, battery life is pretty good, and you'll also get protection from the elements thanks to the phone's water-repellent design. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this handset.

It provides everything that you'd want from a phone in a nice compact size. Furthermore, it's not all that expensive with its current discount, which knocks it down by $500. So get this deal while you can, or if you're still on the fence, you can check out some other great foldables phone recommendations.