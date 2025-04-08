Motorola Razr+ (2023) $300 $1000 Save $700 Motorola might have taken some time off from launching its foldables in the US, but it's raging back with the Moto Razr+. This year, the focus is all on the outer 3.6-inch display, which promises to let you do virtually anything without opening the phone. And when you need a larger screen, the 6.9-inch display inside feels just like the company's other smartphones. $300 at Best Buy

The Motorola Razr+ is the flip foldable phone you want to get if you're looking for one on a budget. While it was introduced with a retail price of $1,000, it can now be had for much less, thanks to an awesome deal from Best Buy that drops it down to just $300. This is the best price we've seen on this phone, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

What's great about the Motorola Razr+?

Despite this phone making its debut back in 2023, it's still quite relevant, offering a fantastic design that really brings a lot to the table. Not only that, but you get lots of power under the hood, along with excellent software that allows the phone to be quite versatile.

When it comes to the internals, you're getting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. But the highlight of the phone is going to be the large 3.6-inch OLED screen that's on the outer cover that provides a wealth of screen real estate to work with.

On the inside of the phone, there's also a large 6.9-inch OLED display, offering crisp visuals, along with vibrant colors. It also houses a 32MP front-facing camera as well. Furthermore, you also get a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone, with a 12MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide. And perhaps most importantly, the battery life on the phone is also pretty good.

The Motorola Razr+ is a phone that is worth taking a look at if you're in the market for a new flip foldable. Not only does it look good, but it also offers a lot when it comes to experience. Best of all, the discount isn't all that bad considering that it's now $700 off from its original retail price. So get it now from Best Buy while the deal's still around.