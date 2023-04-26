Motorola might've skipped a North American launch for last year's third-gen Razr, but based on the rumors we've seen lately, that hasn't stopped the company from working on a successor — or, potentially, two. Today, we're getting our best look yet at its next flagship flip phone, just a couple of days after teasing its massive front cover display on social media.

The latest round of leaks are courtesy of Evan Blass on Twitter, who shared the below screenshots on his locked account. Blass refers to the phone as the "Motorola Razr 40 Ultra," seemingly tying the phone to Moto's current naming structure for its flagship Edge series. In North America, we usually see this branding dropped in favor of annualizing devices; for example, last year's Moto Edge 30 Pro is better known stateside as the Moto Edge+ (2022).

Whether or not this is a sign of another Razr generation skipping the US remains to be seen — it's just as likely to arrive on our shores with a new name. We're certainly hoping for a new device this year, though, because these renders have left us impressed. The front cover display is as expansive as promised, taking up most of the outer shell with full customization options. In Blass's examples, we see a number of clock themes and wallpapers alongside information like notifications and current weather conditions.

The fourth and final image shows a couple additional wallpaper choices, but if you manage to unfocus your eyes on Motorola's impressive cover screen, you'll also notice a new colorway for the lineup. In addition to a standard black model, it looks like a cherry red Razr is on its way this generation. In recent years, Samsung has gone all out on Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors with its Bespoke Edition program. With any luck, this red option shows Motorola considering something similar.

Unfortunately, it's unclear from these leaks if the cover screen will support actual applications, or if you'll just be limited to notifications and personalization options. Still, in an emerging market like foldables, the more choices the better — especially if this device ends up arriving in the US. With other companies scurrying to dive into the Battle of the Bend, we can only hope Motorola intends not to miss out on this opportunity.