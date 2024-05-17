Summary Leaked specs and pricing information provide details on Motorola's upcoming foldable lineup, including the Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024.

Motorola's upcoming foldable lineup is all but confirmed. After making one of the best foldables on the market in the form of the Razr+ 2023, also known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Europe, Motorola now has its sight set on launching the Razr 2024 and the Razr+ 2024.

We've reported on several leaks and rumors about the upcoming Razr and Razr+, including real life images of the series that gave us a good idea about what the devices will look like. Specs for both devices have remained sparse, but a new report gives us a better idea of what to expect, including a surprise for the lower-end Razr 2024.

We've already reported on the higher-end Moto Razr+ 2024's specs, all of which still stand true. The new report, however, also hints at a "Peach Fuzz" colorway that we hadn't heard of before, as shared by 91Mobiles. The main highlight of the leak, however, is the base Razr 2024.

Similar to its higher-end counterpart, the regular Razr will also now feature a full-size 3.6-inch cover display, making it an attractive option for buyers not looking to spend top bucks. Its renders suggest that the bezels around the cover display will be thicker on the Razr 2024 when compared to the Razr+ 2024, alongside thicker cutouts for the cameras too.

It's worth noting that while the Razr+'s cover display sits almost flush with the hinge, the Razr's cover display and hinge appear to be spaced out, giving the foldable smaller screen real estate. On the front, however, the Razr appears to have slimmer bezels than its higher-end counterpart. For reference, check out the renders above. The disparity on the cover display makes sense. The Razr+ 2024 will be the premium flagship, so it makes sense to give it a bigger cover display. The disparity on the main display, however, has me scratching my head. It could have something to do with the foldable display's integrity, but that's just speculation.

Other important display specs for the Razr 2024 include a 1,080 x 2,640 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

All other specs

Motorola is reportedly opting for a MediaTek Dimensity processor in the Razr 2024, while its predecessor ran on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, albeit with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will reportedly sport a 50MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera, while the front will be graced by a 32MP sensor. The battery remains unchanged at 4,200mAh. The device should be available in dark grey and beige colorways, and is expected to be released next month, i.e., June 2024.

