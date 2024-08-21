Summary The 2023 Razr+ began receiving Android 14 earlier in July, and now the phone's EU counterpart is receiving the update too.

The delayed but welcomed upgrade has been spotted rolling out to users in the UK, Croatia, Germany, Netherlands, and more.

Android 14 for the 2023 Razr series should bring new features like cover display AOD support, flash notifications, and granular data control.

The 2023 Razr+ came out in June 2023, and it took the world by storm thanks to its large outer display, something that Samsung ran with on its Z Flip 5 later in the same year.

The Moto foldable was released with Android 13 out of the box, even though Android 14 came out in October 2023. Subsequently, earlier this year, 2023 Razr and razr+ users in the US were finally able to upgrade to Android 14, and the update is hitting the EU now.

Better known as the Motorola Razr 40 series in Europe, the flip phones are finally getting the Android 14 OS update alongside the July 2024 security patch with updates for several vulnerabilities.

Users in the UK, Croatia, Germany, Netherlands, and more reported getting the update as far back as the first week of August. Post update, Razr 40 Ultra users in Europe should have access to AOD support for the external cover screen, allowing them to glance at important information without having to unfold or wake the device.

Android 14's redesigned Quick Settings panel is here

Elsewhere, the update should also bring flash notifications to the flip phone, allowing users to choose between the flashlight, screen light, or a combination of both as notification alerts, paired with unknown tracker alerts when your phone detects an unknown tracker moving with you.

The update should also offer granular control over your personal data, including limiting individual app access to photos and videos on your device, your location, and your health data, paired with Android 14's redesigned Quick Settings menu, a new lock screen and a Pixel-like screenshot button in the recent app's menu

While many Moto Razr 40 Ultra users are excited about the new update, it's worth noting that some have reported not receiving it yet. The same was the case when Android 14 started rolling out in the US for Razr+ users earlier in July, so expect a gradual roll-out over the coming weeks.

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra/2023 Razr+ devices are supported for three major OS upgrades, until June 2027. If it follows the same delayed pattern, the device should receive Android 15 (coming out later this year) in 2025, and Android 16 in 2026, with the company scrambling to push support for Android 17 before June 2027.