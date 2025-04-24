It's rare to stumble on smartphones that are truly difficult to write about, but Motorola's new lineup of Razrs absolutely fits the bill. It's not that they're bad phones, boring phones, or even uninteresting ones — it's that practically everything new here requires filling a spot as your daily driver. The 2025 Razr and Razr+ are primarily seeing minor spec bumps compared to their direct predecessors, and while the Razr Ultra fills in the missing flagship Moto fans have been asking for, I can't tell you how it performs, how long the battery last, or how impressive (or unimpressive) the camera system is.

Still, I think this is a fascinating year for Motorola, and these three smartphones are, in their own way, similarly fascinating. As much as I believe Moto understands how to craft and market a modern flip phone more than anyone, I find it particularly frustrating to see the company focused on the same AI-based trends as every other OEM. The end result is three smartphones that could very well be excellent, but three smartphones that feel difficult to recommend all the same.

Moto's Razrs are all about expressing your own tastes, and I kind of love it

Pick your favorite of the bunch

I won't spend too much time recapping specs — check out my news coverage instead if you're interested in seeing what makes these phones tick. Instead, I think it's worth focusing on how all three of these devices felt to hold. Despite their slight differences in size and weight, Motorola has done an excellent job in making all three Razrs feel practically identical. Even the base model, with its shorter display, doesn't feel "cheap" by any sense of the imagination, and the swap to matte materials across all three phones prevents the slippery, glossy feeling I disliked on the Razr+ last year.

Motorola toughened up its hinges for the second year in a row, though not once during my time with last year's phones did I think the hinge necessarily needed more work. It's snappy and satisfying, but the real test is how it'll feel months or years into use, not how it feels right out of the box. IP48 certification is great news, though, marking some level of water resistance in these flip phones for the first time in two years. That's the sort of durability improvement you love to see after a generation away.