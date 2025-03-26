Summary The Motorola Razr+ (2025) may launch at a higher price than last year's Razr+ (2024) model.

The Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a bigger 4,500 mAh battery and up to 2TB storage.

Motorola may offer the Razr 60 Ultra in four colors, though listings currently show only two.

It's no secret that Motorola is gearing up to launch its next range of foldable phones. We've already seen plenty of leaks about the Razr (2025) and Razr+ (2025) over the past few weeks, including full renders — some even in a woodgrain finish — and a full specs leak. Now, we might finally have some insight into what the Razr+ (2025) is going to cost, and it's not exactly great news for your wallet.

According to 91Mobiles, which spotted pricing on the European retail site Epto, the Razr+ (2025), which will reportedly launch globally as the Moto Razr 60 Ultra, could get a notable price hike. The listing shows the 512GB/12GB RAM variant priced at €1,346.90, which is roughly €150 more than what the same configuration of the Razr 50 Ultra launched at last year (€1,199).

There's no official word yet on US pricing, but if history is anything to go by, we can probably expect a similar price bump Stateside. Motorola is reportedly planning to launch a more affordable 256GB/8GB RAM model, too, so there could be a slightly cheaper option available — though pricing across the board does seem to be going up this year.

Razr+ (2025) could see a higher launch price than last year's model