Key Takeaways Motorola Razr+ (2025) images were spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium site.

It looks almost identical to the 2024 model of the Razr+.

The 2024 Moto Razr improved on previous models with better performance and displays.

Foldable smartphones are everywhere nowadays and for many reasons. Of course, we could point to the nostalgia factor of being able to flip open a phone (and clamp it shut after a particularly frustrating phone call), but overall, the form factor’s rise has proven it isn’t a one-trick pony. We’re fans of tons of foldable and flippable phones, including Samsung’s strong lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, and the OnePlus Open is a fantastic choice, too. However, for our money, we like to go with the best — and cheapest — option, which, for us, is the Moto Razr lineup. Both of the 2024 Motor Razr flip phone releases are fantastic options, and we’ve just gotten our first glimpse of the 2025 releases.

News site 91mobile discovered that the Motorola Razr+ (2025)’s certification appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium website, complete with not only the model number that Motorola will use with the model, but, more importantly, a fully rendered set of images of the phone (via OnLeaks). It looks almost identical to the 2024 model, sporting a punch-hole selfie camera on the top, the volume rocker and power button on the right edge, and dual-camera sensors and an LED flash within the display. While 91mobiles and the Wireless Power Consortium’s certification showcase the international model of the phone (the Moto Razr 50s Ultra), it may be released in the US as the 2025 Razr+. However, that’s purely an educated guess and does not point to any of Motorola’s official plans.

The Moto Razr experience

If you’ve got a Moto Razr or Moto Razr+, you probably already know how solid the experience of using the phone is. That isn’t to say that it’s a perfect journey from the get-go, as we’ve got some tips to help improve your time with the device. Among them, we think you should remove the digital assistant from the power menu, customize your cover display, and set up quick camera and flashlight access. Regardless of any initial tinkering, we think that the Moto Razr+ (2024) is the best flippable smartphone out there right now; it’s everything we could want from one.

The base Moto Razr from 2024 greatly improved on everything from the 2023 model, from better performance on the inside to even greater displays when both folded and unfolded. While the camera is still not great, nor is the Razr from 2024 the most powerful flip smartphone, its value for a relatively cheap price ($700 at launch) makes it more than worth it. Take some recent deals that have seen the Razr (2024) drop to an asking price of $449, and it could be one of your favorite impulse buys ever. Hopefully, the 2025 Razr series will continue Moto’s trend of releasing cheaper and better flip phones than the competition.