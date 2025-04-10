Summary Motorola teases an April 24th event for 2025 Razr collection on social media.

The teaser hints at a potential additional Razr model this year alongside the Razr+ and regular Razr.

An alternate international teaser suggests the inclusion of the Moto Edge 60 Pro with a new design and features.

Motorola can't seem to keep a lid on its still-unannounced next-gen Razrs, and now we know why. The company is teasing an event across its social media accounts, and the focus on the 2025 Razr collection simply can't be ignored. But if you're only following Motorola through its US-focused social channels, you might be missing the full story — one that might confirm what's in store for Moto fans throughout the rest of 2025.

Today, Motorola released a teaser for an announcement planned for April 24th. The video, shared with US press and uploaded to its US-specific social media accounts, isn't keeping anything a secret, as it shows off three Razr models in three unique colors, all obscured in shadows, before finally delivering the upcoming event date: April 24th. That's sooner than the last couple of Razr launches; both the 2023 and 2024 lineups were announced in June.

Despite its relatively brief length, there's a lot to unpack with this teaser, and I'm not just talking about the date. With three phones on display, I'm curious if there's an additional Razr model this year — something to sell alongside new iterations of the Razr+ and regular Razr. In comparison, last year's Razr teaser only included two flip phones, not three. While the number of on-screen phones drops to two near the end of the ten second clip, that in and of itself is a separate hint, as the phones fold together to spell out "AI" as the date flashes on screen.

An international teaser gives us even more clues as to what to expect

Or, if you're in the US, what not to expect

If you tune into Motorola's global blog, or its main non-US-centric social media channels, you'll find a slightly different video. While still hinting at new devices for April 24th, this version includes a non-foldable in its midst too. Alongside the Razr is one of Moto's new Edge phones — presumably the Moto Edge 60 Pro, which has been leaking up a storm as of late. It sounds like a pretty impressive smartphone, taking a couple of pages out of the OnePlus playbook with IP69 certification and a 6,000mAh battery.

Unfortunately, its lack of an appearance in the US-focused teaser might tell us everything we need to know about Motorola's North American plans. For the second year in a row, Moto's Edge-branded flagship might skip out on this region entirely, leaving the Razr+ as the flagship to get if you're a fan of the company. And as disappointing as that might sound — I, for one, loved 2023's Edge+ — considering the state of Android flagship competition these days, Motorola might simply not see it as being worth its time.

Everything about the 2025 Moto Razr lineup hints at a true flagship clamshell, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite and a beefier battery. Unfortunately, it seems as though those specs are going to come at a price, and I mean that quite literally. Rumors point to a $1,100 starting price for this year's Razr+, and that's before accounting for the same tariffs that (likely, though not definitely) just caused the OnePlus Watch 3 to relaunch in the US at $500, rather than $330. One thing's for sure: Expect plenty of new information come April 24th.