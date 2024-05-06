Summary The latest Motorola Razr+ (2024) leak reveals minor design updates but keeps the beloved clamshell style and large secondary screen intact.

New color options of blue, orange, and green are rumored, along with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage under the hood.

Differing model numbers from past reports seem to indicate regional variations. Expect a launch next month based on certification listings.

Earlier this year, we were fortunate to witness the first significant leak of the Motorola Razr+ (2024). The accuracy of the renders was striking, and now, we have the privilege of sharing new live images of the device that have surfaced on 91mobiles. These exclusive images provide a detailed view of the front and back of the device, leaving very little to the imagination.

The images arrive courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, and based on these shots, we can agree that Motorola hasn’t made any major changes to this device. We still get to enjoy a large secondary screen with a dual camera setup and a clamshell design that’s still perfect for those who want a smaller, more portable, foldable phone.

91mobiles

A familiar look with a splash of new color options

The back panel is also rumored to have three color options to choose from, including blue, orange, and green. Further, the publication suggests that the new Razr model number XT-24510-3 will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space under the hood, which don’t match the internals listed with the XT-2453-3 model that surfaced back in January. These specifications differ from the XT-2453-3 model that surfaced in January, indicating the possibility of regional variations or the potential for more storage.

These images aren’t the best if you’re looking to spot every single detail, but we can easily spot what could be the power button and what seems to be the volume rocker on the right side of the device. This would make it practical if Motorola plans on embedding a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device.

In any case, Motorola will most likely launch this new device soon, as the Motorola Razr+ has already appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bureau of Indian Standards, and other certification sites. We believe the company might launch this new phone next month, as it would align with the month it launched the current iteration of the Moto Razr+.