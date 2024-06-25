Summary Motorola's Razr+ (2024) offers a revamped hinge, water resistance, and a 165Hz display for a smoother experience.

The Razr+ boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 4,000mAh battery, and improved cameras for enhanced performance.

The more affordable Moto Razr (2024) features a MediaTek chip, 4,200mAh battery, and a 3.6-inch cover display with Gemini access.

Motorola's initial foray into the world of foldable flip phones was not as successful as it would have liked. After a couple of failed attempts, the company took a break and made a resounding re-entry into the segment with the Moto Razr+ (2023). Building on this, the company has unveiled the 2024 iteration of the Razr+ and the Razr, which pack faster internals, a bigger cover display, and an improved software experience.

Moto Razr+ (2024)

Source: Motorola

The Razr+ (2024) is Motorola's flagship foldable of the year — and we've been lucky enough to already get our hands on the device. It features a revamped, simplified hinge that makes it easy to flip open/close the phone with one hand. The company says the foldable is water-resistant in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes. The new hinge purportedly also helps improve dust protection, though the Razr+ (2024) is only IPX8 certified.

While the inner 6.9-inch pOLED 165Hz screen remains the same size as before, the outer cover display has been bumped to 4 inches with a 165Hz refresh rate and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. Thanks to the additional screen real estate, you can directly access Gemini without flipping open the screen.

Additionally, Motorola has worked with Google to bring Google Photos to the Razr's outer display. This enables you to browse your library and easily share, delete, or mark pictures as favorites. New panels from Spotify and Bose help control music playback and earbud settings.

Motorola has opted for the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip internally, making it the first foldable to use this SoC. Besides the faster and more efficient chip, Moto has bumped the battery capacity to 4,000mAh — up from the 3,800mAh cell found on the Razr+ (2023). This should lead to a noticeable bump in runtime. When in a hurry, you can use 45W wired fast charging or 15W wireless charging to top up the battery.

Close

The upgraded dual-camera setup is the other notable upgrade on the Razr+ (2024). Gone are the mediocre 12MP shooters; the phone packs a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom.

It's 2024, and no phone can launch without AI features and Moto's latest phones are no different. Several AI features aid the dual-camera setup, like Action Shot, Super zoom, and a Photo Enhancement Engine.

Other Moto AI features include a "Catch me up" command that summarizes all your important notifications, "Pay attention" to quickly start a voice recording with real-time transcribing, and Style Sync, which can generate wallpapers based on your outfit. These are in addition to all Google-powered AI features, like Magic Compose in Google Messages and powerful editing tools in Google Photos.

Pre-orders for the Razr+ (2024) will begin July 10 for $1,000 on T-Mobile and AT&T's network. The unlocked variant will go on sale later in the month, on July 24.

Motorola Razr+ (2024) The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an impressive flip foldable, featuring high-end internals. With the 2024 variant, Motorola has made one of our favorite flip phones from last year even better, bumping the cover screen size even further, fitting a beefier battery, and improving the cameras. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Display type pOLED Display dimensions 6.9-inch, 165Hz refresh rate; 4-inch external screen, 165Hz refresh rate Display resolution Folding screen: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless charging Charge options Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C (USB 2.0) SIM support eSIM, Physical SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.7 with OIS; 50MP f/2.0 telephoto with 2x optical zoom Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E/7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm (Open); 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm (Closed) Weight 189g IP Rating IPX8 Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Price $1,000 Expand

Moto Razr (2024)

Close

The Moto Razr (2024) packs the best bits of the Razr+ in a cheaper package. The flip-foldable has a 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rate that can provide Gemini access like its Plus sibling. It also has a simplified new hinge with IPX8 certification.

MediaTek's Dimensity 7300X chip powers the Razr (2024). This is paired with a beefy 4,200mAh battery, which supports 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. As for cameras, the Razr has the same 50MP primary camera as its Plus sibling but trades the 2x optical shooter in favor of a 13MP ultrawide.

Motorola Razr (2024) The Razr (2024) is Motorola's affordable flip phone, packing almost all the features you can ask for. It packs a big, usable 3.6-inch cover display, a 6.9-inch pOLED folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a powerful MediaTek DImensity chip. SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Display type pOLED Display dimensions 6.9-inch, 120Hz refresh rate; 3.6-inch cover display, 90Hz refresh rate Display resolution FHD+ (2640 x 1080) RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 Battery 4,200mAh Charge speed 30W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C (USB 2.0) SIM support eSIM, Physical SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.7, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 6/6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm (open); 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm (closed) Weight 188g IP Rating IPX8 Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Price $800 Expand

The Moto Razr (2024) is available in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and orange with a vegan leather back. T-Mobile will start accepting pre-orders for the phone beginning July 10 for $700. It will also be available unlocked starting July 24.