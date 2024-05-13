Summary The Moto Razr+ 2024 is set to launch in June 2024 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, priced at $1,000.

The new device features a larger 4,000mAh battery, dual 50MP rear cameras, and AI-powered photo and video capture capabilities.

Expect the Moto Razr+ 2024 to run on Android 14 with Motorola's Hello UI, offering improved performance and enhanced user experience.

The Razr+ 2023, also known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Europe, is one of the best foldables on the market from the veteran flip phone maker, with a large 6.9-inch main display and a 3.6-inch outer display. The outer display, which is more than just a gimmick, lets you use it to take photos, answer messages, play mini-games, and a lot more. Consequently, when we heard leaks and rumors about the device's successor, we couldn't help but get excited.

Live images of the upcoming device leaked online, giving us a good idea about what the device will look like, and while the Razr+ 2024's release timeline was a guessing game at best, we now have a timeframe for the device to be released.

As shared in a report from SmartPrix based on information obtained from a reliable leaker, the wait for the Moto Razr+ 2024 might soon be over, as it is expected to be launched in June 2024 (via @OnLeaks on X). According to the leaker, the device will be available in a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and cost $1,000. This is the same price as the current Moto Razr+ 2023.

What also remains the same is the main display and outer display's size, albeit with a new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which should offer a decent performance boost over the predecesor's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It's also worth noting that a previous leak, courtesy of 91Mobiles and DealnTech, indicated that the device will also be available in a 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant; however, @OnLeaks' report doesn't talk about it. Considering that the 2023 Razr+ was only available in 256GB storage, we're expecting the same to be the case with the new Razr+.

What else is new?

Paired with a more efficient chipset, the Moto Razr+ (2024) should last longer than its predecessor. It features a bigger 4,000mAh battery (compared to 3,800mAh) with USB-C wired charging and wireless charging. The dual-rear cameras have also received a big upgrade on paper. The new device is expected to feature a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, up from 12MP on both in the 2023 version.

The device will run on Android 14 on top of Motorola's Hello UI, and offer AI-powered photo and video capture features, along with AI editing tools. More details about the manufacturer's AI-related ambitions are currently unknown.

The Moto Razr+ 2024 is expected to be released in June 2024 in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink colorways. It is expected to cost $1,000.