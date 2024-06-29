We're extremely proud of our focused and concise, but girthy(!) Android Police podcast this week. Motorola takes the stage with new Razrs that shine in the fit-and-finish department, but it's software and day-to-day performance that will always be the devilish details that follow. We give early impressions. Plus, rundowns on Google and Samsung having their summer events way too early. And a shout-out to Hamilton, Ontario. Congratulations, you're not Windsor.

01:50 | Google

23:57 | Motorola

47:29 | The Mix

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0