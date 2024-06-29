We're extremely proud of our focused and concise, but girthy(!) Android Police podcast this week. Motorola takes the stage with new Razrs that shine in the fit-and-finish department, but it's software and day-to-day performance that will always be the devilish details that follow. We give early impressions. Plus, rundowns on Google and Samsung having their summer events way too early. And a shout-out to Hamilton, Ontario. Congratulations, you're not Windsor.
01:50 | Google
- Google is holding a surprise Pixel 9 hardware event in August
- Pixel 9 Pro teased in a promo video ahead of Google's August event
23:57 | Motorola
- Motorola's new Razrs make all the right changes, but I still have concerns
- The Moto Razr+ (2024) is here to steal the thunder from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Motorola's new Moto Tag offers everything you could ask for from a Bluetooth tracker
47:29 | The Mix
- Google encouraging Android users to let the Find My Device network work everywhere – here's how
- Pebblebee Tag for Android review: I couldn't Find My Device
- Chipolo One Point review: Easy to find, if it’s not too far away
- New iOS 18 beta finally flips the switch for RCS on iPhones
- Samsung makes it official: July 10 will be a huge day for Galaxy fans
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com