The fourth generation of Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Z Flip series delivered a top-notch experience that brought a lot of us over to the "dark side" of loving foldable phones. After eyeing Samsung's North American flagship success for years, though, Motorola appears to have finally gotten its act together, offering a competent and outright excellent competitor in the Moto Razr+. It has a similar form factor as the Z Flip 4 but adds some remarkably helpful features, making it even more appealing to some than Samsung's innovative Z Flip lineup.

Price, availability, and specs

Motorola wasted no time moving from announcement to release in the span of roughly a month. Selected retailers received it a little early, but it's widely available as of June 23. As predicted, for $1,000, it's no small investment and just a touch less than the original sticker on the Z Flip 4. For that matter, major carriers are already offering some big discounts, like AT&T's mind-boggling $5/month Razr+ deal with no trade-in, or Best Buy's $100 off with activation.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been around for months, and while you'll find deals here and there periodically, most major retailers keep it at or near MSRP. In other words, you'll probably have to pay a bit more for the Z Flip 4 to get nearly the same exact hardware, including storage space. The Razr+ comes with 256 GB of storage, no more and no less, while you can choose from 128, 256, and 512 inside the Flip 4.



Moto Razr+ (2023) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display, 22:9 2640 x 1080, 165Hz LTPO interior;3.6" pOLED display, 1:1 1066 x 1056, 144Hz exterior 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary, 1.9" 260 x 512 OLED cover display RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Battery 3,800mAh 3,700mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 12L (OneUI 4.1.1) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) QuadPixel 10MP f/2.4 hole-punch camera (80˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels) Rear cameras Main camera: 12MP (f/1.5, 1.4μm), OISUltra-wide camera: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm), Ultra-wide + macro, FOV 108° 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83˚ FoV, OIS, 1.8μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels) Connectivity 5G (no mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e Dimensions Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm Open: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm, Closed: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm folded (tapering to 15.9mm) Colors Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Weight 188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue)184.5g (Viva Magenta) 187g Charging 30W fast charging, 5W wireless charging 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging IP Rating IP52 IPX8

A refined design meets OG folding style

Well, would you look at that! Do you see a gradually increasing gap between the two sides of the folded Razr+? We don't, and that's one of a few indicators that Motorola's had its eye on what foldable lovers appreciate. Gone are the madness-inducing asymmetrical measurements of the Z Flip series, and the more neurotic among us couldn't be happier. We're also big fans of the hinge, which looks and feels more supportive and reliable than Samsung's. It's also easier to open with one hand.

Granted, the Z Flip 4 still has a couple of design upsides. Ultimately, it's a touch lighter and smaller when opened, but this is mostly due to the fact that foldable phones are more compact by nature, which leads to a small but meaningful victory for the Razr+ in the design department. Because aside from the lack of a hinge gap and the minuscule size difference, these two phones feel remarkably similar in hand and don't look all that different (aside from the colors).

A big win for the Razr+ display

One of the initial criticisms of previous Z Flip models was the tiny, barely useful exterior display. After all, we shouldn't have to unfold our phones just to perform the most basic functions. In response, Samsung made the external display on the newer versions a little bigger. That's not exactly what we were looking for.

Recognizing the potential of the outside of the device, Motorola slapped on a 3.6-inch 1:1 display with a whopping 413 PPI pixel density. Now that's what we call an external screen. You can do a ton of useful stuff on this thing. It's clearly one of the show-stealing aspects of the Razr+. In fact, we were even able to get it to run full-on Android apps after being warned, specifically, that they probably wouldn't work right. Kudos to Moto for truly taking advantage of the form factor.

Inside, it's not easy to tell the visual difference between the two displays, though. The Razr+ is slightly bigger with a marginally faster refresh rate, but it's hardly noticeable. Both use vibrant OLED panels with rich color palettes, and we don't have any complaints about either.

Samsung's OneUI is still OneUI

Unless you're new to the smartphone game, you know that not all Android software is created equal. And if you've been around flagship devices in the last few years, you know that Samsung's OneUI interpretation of the Android interface is essentially second to none. Its rock-solid reliability, diverse feature set, and impressively streamlined experience are almost impossible to beat. And then there's Samsung's diligent coverage when it comes to updates, which means it will continue to receive faster software support for a longer time than most new phones today.

In that light, it's nice that the Razr+ can even come close in terms of software experience and update support. It's not in line with OneUI's usability, but it's nearly on par with the Google Pixel interface and notably better than the stock Android experience. On top of that, you'll receive Android updates through version 16, in addition to bimonthly patches for at least four years. So while it's a definite win here for Samsung, there's not a massive gulf between the two regarding software.

Nearly identical hardware

When I review and compare smartphones, I keep all the relevant spec sheets and notes in front of me at all times. When glancing back and forth between the Z Flip 4 and Razr+ hardware specifications, I legitimately forgot which was which a couple of times. Nearly everything about the chipset, RAM, connectivity, and other important hardware is almost indistinguishable.

And that's not exactly a bad thing, for the most part. The Z Flip 4 performs fantastically, with not-quite-top-of-the-line components packed into a tiny space. Motorola saw the success of the Flip 4's hardware and decided there was no reason to push the envelope there. So no matter which phone you choose, it'll be fast and dependable for its entire lifespan (as long as you don't drop it too much without one of the best cases).

Similar, unfortunate battery life

One of our biggest complaints about the Z Flip 4 is that it barely lasts through an entire day of heavy use. To fit enough juice into a folding phone, manufacturers split the battery into two cells, which reduces effective capacity. It's not the end of the world, thanks in part to 25W fast charging and convenient wireless charging, but it's worth noting that you'll need to top it off if you plan to stay out all night.

Sadly, Motorola hasn't yet figured out how to defy physics, and the Razr+ is in a similar situation in terms of battery life. A measly extra 100mAh can't stave off what is ultimately the biggest drawback to all the horizontally folding phones we've yet to see. And on another sad note, while it does support wireless charging, this Motorola phone is limited to a meager 5W. At any rate, we can't declare a winner here because they're both comparably disappointing when it comes to battery life, as expected.

A sharp edge to the Razr+ camera

The camera arrays are where the hardware setups do diverge, at least a little. Samsung's 12MP setup delivers good, but not great, picture quality, especially in challenging lighting conditions. During everyday use, it seemed almost like the Z Flip 4 knew the sun was about to go down and decided it would go into slow shutter mode for the rest of the night. Expert Android Police reviewer Taylor Kerns also noted that nearly every good picture took some kind of manual input, with "point and shoot" picture-taking failing to ever really work out.

By contrast, the Razr+ sports a 32MP sensor that resorts to 8MP pixel binning when it needs more light. This results in vibrant, saturated images with consistent exposure and reliable low-light performance. It's nowhere near the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's camera configuration, but it is noticeably better than the Z Flip 4's.

Moto Razr+ vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which is right for you?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 paved the way for streamlined, easy-to-use, truly useful folding smartphones. It's a good phone and especially worthwhile if you can get a great deal. But the Moto Razr+ is simply better in some ways while matching nearly all the rest of the Flip 4's abilities. Its outer display's usefulness is night and day different, the design is a big plus, and the camera is a minor win. And given the fact that the Razr+ has a lower MSRP than the comparable Flip 4, it's an easy choice: Get the Moto Razr+ instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

If a compact form factor is one of your concerns, but you're also interested in an absolutely top-notch Android experience running on ultra-premium hardware, the foldable market might not be ideal for you. In fact, for a pocketable smartphone with the unbeatable OneUI, an impressive camera array, and excellent customer support, we recommend Samsung's non-folding Galaxy S23. It's considerably smaller than most other flagships (although "compact" smartphones don't really exist anymore), making it one of the most comfortable devices we've used in a while.