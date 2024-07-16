Motorola Razr (2023) $333 $700 Save $367 The 2023 Motorola Razer is a more affordable flip foldable with a small cover screen and mediocre cameras. It makes up for that with a low price and fantastic battery life, thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 efficiency and a 4,200mAh battery. $333 at Amazon

It's hard to believe we've had great flip foldables for five years now, but that's how long it has been since Motorola revived the Razr in 2019. Last year, the company released two models, the flagship Razr+ and a more affordable Razr. The latter is a cutback model with a midrange chipset, mostly OK cameras, and a small cover screen.

The fact that foldables have been with us as long as they have means we are starting to see some excellent discounts and deals, and this Prime Day is no different. The Razr (2023) received a 52% discount this year.

Read our review Motorola Razr (2023) review: Better than it should be It's not the flashiest or most powerful, but this clamshell foldable is great for the space

What's great about the Motorola Razr (2023)?

Close

The Razr (2023) is better than you'd think, earning an 8/10 in our review. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 isn't a flagship powerhouse, but it's capable enough for most daily tasks, like browsing the web and social media and watching videos. It only starts to fall behind when gaming, which isn't a surprise. The price was surprising; at $700, the Razr (2023) undercut the competition by a significant margin.

Aside from the midrange chipset, the 2023 Razr cuts corners by using a tiny cover screen and lower-quality cameras compared to the Razr+. That cover screen isn't bad. Sure, it isn't as versatile as the bigger screens, but it's still visible outdoors at 1,000 nits and can show notifications and control media playback easily.

The cameras are the biggest sacrifice compared to other flip phones, but they aren't awful. They get some decent shots in good sunlight, only suffering from shutter lag in darker conditions, but when the same can be said of my S24 Ultra, who am I to judge?

For Prime Day, you can save 52% on the Razr (2023), decreasing the $700 price tag to just $333. Getting a modern foldable for around $300 brand new is incredible, and it makes this the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into the world of foldables.

Prime Day is in full swing now, and there are plenty of deals available, the best of which we've already collected.