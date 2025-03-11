Folding phones can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you buy them new. Most will run you over $1,000, often making it difficult to buy a stylish phone and save a few dollars. Thankfully, several Android manufacturers are on third and fourth-generation folding phones, meaning there are fantastic deals on older models. These phones are still being supported, but they are now at a steep discount to their original MSRP.

The Moto Razr (2023) is on that list, providing all the style and sleek functionality of the Razr lineup without the $700 price tag the Razr initially carried. The Moto Razr (2023) can be purchased for $350, and that’s for a new phone, not a renewed device. It’s a significant discount, putting the Razr into budget territory, showing that in 2025, you can get a fashionable phone without completely emptying your wallet.

Read our review Motorola Razr (2023): Better than it should be It's not the flashiest or most powerful, but this clamshell foldable is great for the space

Why you should buy a Moto Razr (2023)

The Moto Razr (2023) might not carry flagship specs, but for $350, it doesn’t have to. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is surprisingly capable, especially with the Razr’s 8GB of RAM. You’ll still breeze through Instagram and Facebook and only feel limited when playing AAA mobile games at higher settings. Keep your expectations in check, and you’ll realize the Razr has plenty of life left.

The Moto Razr displays have been gorgeous, and the Razr (2023) is no exception. Its vibrant 6.9-inch pOLED panel refreshes at 144Hz, a higher refresh rate than you typically would find at a budget price. However, its outer display is much smaller than its more expensive siblings, at only 1.5 inches. You’ll want to use it like you used the external screens on earlier Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices, meaning it's ideal for seeing notifications and identifying incoming calls.

However, the form factor is most of the fun of getting a folding phone like the Razr. I’ve had Razrs for several years, and closing a flip phone never gets old. It’s also unlikely you’ll find a phone offering this much flare at such a low price point. So, if you’ve always been curious about folding phones but couldn’t stomach the price, this Moto Razr (2023) deal is an excellent opportunity to pick up a fantastic budget phone. It'll be a conversation starter everywhere you go.