Take $300 off Motorola Razr (2023) Save even more with trade-in $400 $700 Save $300 A budget flip foldable phone that delivers where it counts. Its compact size and long battery life make it perfect for any outing and, right now, you can score the Motorola Razr for just $400. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Motorola

When was the last time you really got excited about a phone? For the past decade or so, slab phones haven't changed all that much. Sure, you're getting more refined designs and better materials, but brands aren't really pushing the barriers and delivering products that really get you out of your seat. But that's where foldable phones come into play, with their unique design and fantastic technology that, even known, still manages to amaze. The only problem is that foldables phones are expensive.

Related Motorola Razr (2023) review: Better than it should be It's not the flashiest or most powerful, but this clamshell foldable is great for the space

And if you've never purchased one, it leaves you in a little bit of a pickle when plunking down so much for something that you may or may not like. Luckily, Motorola does make a flip foldable that's relatively affordable. For this reason, the Motorola Razr flip phone provides the best value and is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. And now you can get it for even less, as this promotion from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola has knocked $300 off its original retail price.

What's great about the Motorola Razr?

Close

This phone is sleek, there's no doubt about it. And when you open it up, you get a beautiful 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO panel that delivers vibrant colors and excellent black levels. The display also performs well even in bright lighting conditions thanks to its maximum brightness that can output up to 1,400 nits.

Of course, we can't forget about the outer AMOLED display that comes in at 1.5 inches. Is it the largest outer display you'll find on a foldable phone? No. But does it get the job done when you need to check some information at a glance? For the most part, yes. And even though it's small, it still offers lots of brightness as well, topping out at 1,000 nits.

When it comes to the internals, the Motorola Razr is powered by a Qualcoom Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. And while this isn't the latest processor from Qualcomm, it's still plenty good and offers solid performance for daily tasks. And when it comes to cameras, you're getting a 64MP main shooter, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie camera.

While they aren't the best cameras you'll find on a phone, they get the job done. Just try and shoot photos and videos in well-lit areas, because the cameras don't do all that well in low-light situations. Overall, there's not much to complain about here, especially at its current price. In our original review, we praised the phone for its construction, beautiful internal display and great battery life.

And at that time, the phone was being sold for $700. With this recent discount that knocks $300 off, bringing the price down to just $400, you won't find anything comparable if you're looking for a brand-new foldable phone. You can make the deal even sweeter if you have an old phone to trade-in. So get this deal while you can, because it's a deal that we wouldn't pass up.