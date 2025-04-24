Motorola Razr+ (2023)
The Moto Razr+ features a sleek design and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Its expansive 3.6-inch outer display supports apps and games, and it's now just $350 for a limited time.
Motorola just announced its latest Razr lineup for 2025, and for the most part, it's a continuation of what the brand has been doing in the foldable segment for the past few years. While the Razr Ultra is going to get the most attention, the eye-watering $1,300 price tag may not make it a popular pick.
And if you're thinking about going with the other models, you might just be better off looking into the previous versions instead. With that said, the Razr+ from 2023 is now on sale for a fantastic price. Thanks to this promotion, you're going to be saving $650 off the original retail price, with it now coming in at just $350 for a limited time.