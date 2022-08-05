Earlier this week, all eyes were on Motorola, as it planned to unveil the new Moto Razr 2022 foldable and the Moto X30 Pro flagship on August 1. Surprisingly, the company called off the event at the last minute, without even stating a reason for the change of plans. Would we ever see these devices arrive? It not only sounds like they're still coming, but Moto may have just offered a teaser for its rescheduled launch plans, possibly slated for August 11.

In a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Lenovo Mobile’s China GM Chen Jin shared a teaser image of the Moto Razr 2022 (via GSMArena). The post doesn’t explicitly confirm rescheduled launch plans, but the analog clock seen on the foldable phone’s cover display shows its date and time set for 2pm on August 11. With that coming up in just under a week, it could very well be a lightly hidden hint that the launch event has been rescheduled for then.

The teaser image shared on Weibo

Some theories have suggested that Motorola’s launch event was canceled amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan due to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. However, Motorola hasn’t officially stated a reason for the original event’s cancellation. If we’ve interpreted this Weibo hint correctly, the company’s event will go down just a day after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for August 10) where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be announced.

Motorola's new phones are set to be announced in the Chinese market for now, but they could come stateside at a later date. The company is expected to commence sales for the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro right after the event concludes, and shoppers can already reserve the devices in China.