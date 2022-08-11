The Motorola Razr 2022 is official after a launch event in China where the brand also introduced the new Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The new foldable phone was the most exciting product at the launch, and while we now know what it is like, we don’t yet know when it’ll go on sale outside of China. We hope to hear more about that in the coming weeks, especially whether it is set to go on sale in the US.

In the meantime, we know all the specs, the price, and the design from the Chinese launch event (via GizmoChina). The device is much more flagship level than previous Razr foldable phones, with the company using a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to power the device. Previously, the modern Razr series has used mid-range chipsets to keep the price down. The other significant upgrade is a 144Hz P-OLED display, which will make for the fastest refresh rate on any foldable smartphone right now.

The design is primarily the same as what we’ve seen in previous generations. This is clamshell foldable, so its main competition is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with a 2.7-inch P-OLED display and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen. There’s a punch-hole selfie camera, which is unlike previous models that used to feature a notch. Motorola says the hinge is more durable and slimmer than previous generations. The most significant design change is that the company has dropped the chin from the bottom of the device, and it looks more premium without it.

Alongside that Snapdragon chipset is up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. As expected, the phone comes with Android 12 software with Motorola’s UI over the top, but there’s no word on when it’ll get Android 13 and what software support will be. There’s a 3,500mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging, too.

On the rear of the phone is a 50MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide that also works as a macro camera. Little else is known about the camera technology here, so we’re eager for this to debut in other markets so we can dig deeper into that. The specs are remarkably better than the last-gen Razr’s 16MP shooter, so hopefully, this is a more flagship-level experience camera. You’ll find a 32MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole on the main screen.

Source: Motorola

The phone is only set to debut in China so far, but we expect to see the phone land in other markets before the end of the year. The handset is going on sale in China on August 15, so hopefully, it won’t be long until others can pick it up. It costs 6000 Yuan for the 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, which is around $890. There’s an 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage option for 6,500 Yuan (around $960) and a 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage for 7,300 Yuan, which costs around $1,090. That price is likely to fluctuate in other markets, but it should give you an idea of what to expect.

The company also revealed the new Moto X30 Pro for China with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 120W charging, and curved edges. The most exciting element of this phone is it’s the first to debut with a 200MP camera. We don’t yet know if Motorola will release this handset outside China.