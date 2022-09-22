The Moto Razr 2022 is one of the most recent foldable phone announcements, and its reveal in August (after some odd launch delays) was just for the Chinese market. Motorola didn't confirm whether the phone would be arriving in other markets, but a new leak of photos of the handset suggests it is soon on its way to other markets. Plus, we think there's evidence it may be on its way to the US.

The leaked images from Evan Blass on Twitter show nine images of the Moto Razr 2022. There's little left to learn about the handset's design from these photos, as we've already seen the phone revealed in China, but some spotted that one screenshot has a specific mention of the US.

The fourth photo in the embed above has a dual-screen mode with a WhatsApp conversation on the bottom. It specifically refers to the city of Portland and the state of Ohio in the US. We think this may be a clear sign these screenshots are meant for the US market.

WhatsApp isn't as popular in the US as it is in other markets, so it may be that these screens are referring to the US state, but they're designed for other markets, such as Europe or other parts of Asia. If that were the case, this would still suggest the phone is set to debut outside of China for the first time. The conversation pictured is also specifically about living in the state and the job market, which suggests it isn't meant to be messages from a tourist.

We've yet to hear anything directly from Motorola about an upcoming release for the Razr 2022. The phone was revealed in early August before going on sale in the country on August 15. It features the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 144Hz P-OLED 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, and a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.