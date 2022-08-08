The latest Motorola launch has been a confusing tale, with the original event scheduled for August 1st and mysteriously canceled with only a few hours to go. Now, after teasing a new date last week, Motorola has confirmed the event will happen on August 11th. This launch is expected to reveal the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone and the brand’s flagship Moto X30 Pro.

This event is the Chinese reveal for both smartphones, so we don’t expect to hear any details on the US release during the August 11th launch. Instead, we expect to learn all about the two new phones, including any last specs that haven’t already leaked around the devices.

The rescheduled date was confirmed on the company’s Weibo account. Motorola’s event is set for 2 AM ET on August 11th, so expect some news when you wake up around these new products. That is if this next launch doesn’t get postponed, similar to the original reveal.

Motorola canceled its August 1st event a few hours before the launch began, and the brand has yet to share why it decided to cancel the event. During that event, political tensions were high between China and the US as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan. It’s thought this may have been connected to why Motorola decided to cancel the event, but Motorola hasn’t confirmed the reasoning.

Previous leaks have suggested the Moto Razr 2022 will be a high-spec device with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage inside. The company has already confirmed the phone’s design from afar, with Lenovo Mobile’s General Manager showing off the device at previous events.