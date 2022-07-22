Ever since the return of the Motorola Razr brand, the company has gone all out on its clamshell design that heavily leans on nostalgia for classic handsets, like the Razr V3 from 2004. However, previous Razr foldable phones have struggled to keep up with the current king of clamshell handsets — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. So when leaks about a radically-different Razr phone for this year started coming in, it made a lot of sense. We have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming foldable handset now, and with the launch date officially announced today, we'll be seeing the whole thing quite soon.

Motorola's official handle on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo has just announced that the Moto Razr 2022 will launch alongside the Moto X30 Pro on August 2 at 7:30 PM CST. Considering that the Moto Razr might finally carry proper flagship-level specs this time and the fact that the Moto X30 Pro is a top-of-the-line device, the event will be a crucial, flagship-studded affair for the company.

Flagship-level specs mean that the processor has to be the best, and teasers showed that the phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is a significant upgrade over the mid-range Snapdragon 765G last year's model came with. This should help it better compete with the Galaxy Z Flip series — Samsung's lineup has featured Qualcomm's finest offerings from day one. With a design this year that favors modernity over nostalgia, it's clear that Motorola's got its crosshairs aimed at the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The next series of Galaxy products are set to launch on August 10, meaning the Moto Razr 2022 gets a whole week's headstart over the next Galaxy Z Flip. Who knows, if Motorola plays its cards right, it may even pull ahead of Samsung this year in the clamshell phones race.