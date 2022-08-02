The first big phone launch of August has been canceled at the last minute as the Motorola event set for today will no longer go ahead. The brand has spent the last few weeks teasing the Motorola Razr 2022 foldable and the X30 Pro flagship. Today, an event was set to take place in China, where both phones were expected to be unveiled. The event was set for 7:30 AM EST, but the company announced it was canceled a couple of hours before the launch was scheduled to begin.

Lenovo’s General Manager for China, Chen Jin, announced in a Weibo post (via Android Authority) two and a half hours before the event was set to begin that the event had been called off. A machine-translated version of his message reads, “I’m sorry to inform you that the moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been canceled for some reason. We still sincerely hope to bring new moto products to everyone and still be the moto that Chinese users like.”

Motorola’s official channels have yet to provide an exact reason for the canceled event, and Android Police has asked Motorola for further details. We’ll update this article when we hear more. The launch event was specifically for the China market, and it was expected these phones would first debut there before making their way to the global market at a later date.

While Motorola has yet to share its reasons for the cancelation, tensions in China have risen in the last few days. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan late on Tuesday, and China’s government has said the US will “pay the price” for the visit. The White House has not backed the move by Pelosi. It’s not confirmed these events are related, but it may be that Motorola has chosen to delay its launch due to these tensions.