With every new smartphone that debuts, the bar is raised for manufacturers to develop even better products with more robust features. Gaming, photography, and video streaming are just some of the many activities we engage in on our smartphones, and they demand ample power and heightened performance. With that in mind, Motorola has developed a new device to meet all of these needs, and it will be universally unlocked.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G Play 2024 will launch on the official Motorola website, Best Buy, and Amazon on February 8 in the US. It will feature Android 13 out of the box, and it comes with a Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU and multi-core Qualcomm AI Engine for all of your gaming needs. In terms of memory, you can expect 4GB, which is expandable up to 6GB with RAM Boost. Although it only comes with 64GB of storage, the device supports up to 1TB of expandable memory via a MicroSD card. Motorola also claims that the Moto G Play 2024 comes with up to 46 hours of battery life, assuming you fully charge its 5,000mAh battery.

Whether you’re an avid mobile gamer or you frequently use your device for video streaming, the Moto G Play 2024 is up for the task. Although its display is only 6.5 inches in size with a 90Hz refresh rate, it has an HD+ resolution of 1600x720 (269ppi). Motorola also boasts the fact that it’s clad in Gorilla Glass, meaning it’s more resistant to scratches and cracking in the event of a drop. Mobile photographers get a rear main camera with a 50MP sensor (f/1.8) and Quad Pixel technology. The device’s front camera is a standard 8MP (f/2.0).

Although Motorola is hyping the Moto G Play 2024 to be the all-in-one entertainment device you’ve been waiting for, the jury is still out. In the past, the company has released Play devices with lackluster features, such as run-of-the-mill cameras and displays. The Moto G Play that was released in 2023 featured Android 12, and it had a 720p display. It featured a 16MP front camera sensor, as well as a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. While it wasn’t anything to write home about, it improved upon past Play devices, which offers promise for the Moto G Play 2024.

Perhaps the most enticing part of the new device is its budget-friendly price of $150. Motorola notably keeps pricing in mind with its Moto G phones, which may be why its features are not always the most groundbreaking. If you need a new smartphone in a hurry, however, it’s an option worth considering — even if the scope of the new features has yet to be determined.