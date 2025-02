When I tried Hello UI for the first time, I fell in love with how smooth and clean it was. Still, that's not the only reason I like Motorola's Android skin. Hello UI also packs several useful features that help you do more and get things done efficiently on your Motorola phone. However, of all those handy functionalities, my love lies in the five I can't live without.

5 Smart Connect

Your Motorola phone is an extension of your PC