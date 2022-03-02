While it's got a handful of high-end devices, Motorola's bread and butter is mid-range devices, like the Moto G series. Initially, there was only one handset with the Moto G name, but the company has expanded the lineup over the years to include more of its budget offerings. The Lenovo-owned company is working on another new phone for this series, the Moto G22, whose complete specs and official-looking press renders have leaked online.

WinFuture claims the Moto G22 will be a relatively low-end offering that won't offer 5G connectivity. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.53-inch 90Hz OLED display with a 720p+ (1600x 720) resolution — it was just last year that Motorola first announced budget devices with high-refresh-rate LCD panels. Another leak from 91Mobiles suggests there will also be an LCD variant of the G22.

The leaked renders show the phone's design in all its "glory" — though it looks pretty unininspired and similar to other budget Moto handsets.

The Moto G22 will seemingly have a MediaTek Helio G37 chip clocked at 2.3GHz ticking inside it. The variant planned for Europe should come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, though the final configuration may vary depending on the market. Other reported specs include a dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The device will purportedly be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which combined with its modest specs and screen resolution should offer stellar battery life. However, the charging speed could top out at 10W, so a full charge could take a while.

If the leak is anything to go by, the cameras will be the only other noteworthy aspect of Motorola's upcoming budget phone. It will apparently feature a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth and macro sensors. At the front, there should be a 16MP f/2.0 camera for selfie purposes. Despite modest hardware, the G22 should record videos in full HD resolution. It's not currently clear, but the device could run on Android 12 out of the box. There's no word on pricing or availability, but given the detailed leak, it is only a matter of time before these details are also available (or Motorola makes the phone official).

