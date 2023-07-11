Source: Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) $170 $200 Save $30 The Moto G Stylus is a unique phone in its own right for packing a stylus without costing as much as a flagship phone. It may not have 5G support, but for $200, it is the ideal smartphone for a budget-conscious buyer who needs a stylus. Amazon has added the cherry on top with a $30 discount this Prime Day, dropping the price to just $170. $170 at Amazon

You can always buy a generic stylus that works with any touchscreen device, but the touch accuracy and responsiveness are usually abysmal if the device isn’t designed for stylus use in the first place. After the Galaxy Note series died, phones with a stylus have been scarce, but the Moto G Stylus is one of the best Motorola phones around in this niche.

The 2023 model comes in two tunes — one supporting 5G and one restricted to 4G bands only. As long as you’re okay with the latter as a tradeoff for the convenience of a stylus, Amazon will sell you the Moto G Stylus for a $30 discount on its $200 sticker price this Prime Day. It isn’t exactly a steal deal on smartphones, but for anyone buying a phone on a $200 budget, savings of any magnitude can be helpful. The stylus can be a valuable asset if you’re into editing photos on the go, a student taking digital notes regularly, or just someone who likes to doodle in their spare time.

Why you should buy the Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus is one of our favorite Motorola phones, although many features were sacrificed to integrate a stylus and achieve the $200 price. Although it is the 2023 model and 5G is prevalent in the US, this Moto G Stylus variant (specifically built for the US) is a great budget Android phone because 4G isn’t dead yet. The network standard will still be around for the next few years, by which time the service life of the device will be near its end. It ships with Android 13 and will get Android 14, at most. When you buy the phone unlocked, you can hop on almost any carrier of your choice.

On the hardware front, Motorola has equipped the Moto G Stylus with a 6.3-inch 720p display capped at 90Hz, so visuals will be smooth and crisp. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which doesn’t seem like much by today’s standards but is still adequate for most light users. There’s a 50MP camera on the back that uses pixel binning to deliver crisp shots, no matter the lighting condition. The phone also sports a fingerprint reader in the power button and a headphone jack for a good old pair of wired earphones. Dolby Atmos is baked in as well to ensure audio is flawlessly detailed, crisp, and tuned to your liking.

The stylus itself can be a boon when using apps designed for them, like those for sketching, doodling, note-taking, and photo editing. A finger cannot match the pointing accuracy of a stylus, and with the latter, you can perform local adjustments on images with surgical precision. Since the Samsung Galaxy Note range of phones with a stylus died and only the expensive S-series Ultra models include one, we cannot recommend the Moto G Stylus enough. It usually sells for $200 on Amazon, but Prime Day is here, and you can save $30 on this phone right away and buy it for $170. That also is the lowest price we have seen the phone sell for, so wait not, and pick up this phone with a stylus before the deal runs out.