Both phones were good at launch, but they’re even better at almost 30% off

Motorola has been one of the biggest benefactors in the smartphone world since LG's withdrawal. Slowly but surely, they’ve climbed up the market share to become the third-largest OEM in the US. However, unlike Samsung and Apple, Motorola has achieved this feat by doubling down on competent budget devices rather than flagship phones.

Flagship devices are usually all the rave on the road leading up to their launch, while budget phones get relatively quiet coverage. Thankfully, this Black Friday does an excellent job of thrusting exciting budget phones like the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power into the limelight.

Moto G Stylus (2022)

The Moto G Stylus was a fair deal at the launch price of $300. However, it's an absolute steal at $180 for Black Friday. If you’re particularly looking for a phone with a built-in stylus but can’t afford Samsung’s Galaxy Note devices, this phone is probably the cheapest option you can get currently.

While we saw the move to a Mediatek Helio G88 processor for the Moto G Stylus (2022) as a sideways shift rather than a true upgrade over the Snapdragon 678 in its predecessor, we were left impressed by a lot of things. The 1080p display is a major plus compared to 720p in most budget phones. Couple with the large 6.8-inch screen and 90Hz refresh rate, this should offer a pretty good viewing experience.

Moto G Power (2022)

If you were looking for a decent phone but didn’t want to spend too much, the Moto G Power (2022) was already a good choice at $200. Thanks to Black Friday, it now goes for $145 — that’s as good as it gets. For that price, you get a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a 5000mAh with 15W charging, and a headphone jack.

As part of other phone deals, this fantastic Black Friday discount makes the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power make an even better value for money than when they initially launched. If you’ve been thinking of snagging either, there’s probably no better time to do so.