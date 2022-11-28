Source: Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) $300 $440 Save $140 The Moto G Stylus is an impressive budget phone packing a 6.8-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. There's also a stylus that lets you jot down notes, edit photos, and create animations. At its discounted price, the Moto G Stylus 5G is an even more tempting deal. $300 at Amazon $300 at Motorola

You don't need to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you want a phone with an S Pen stylus. Motorola has an excellent offering in the form of the Moto G Stylus 5G for people on a budget. This budget-oriented phone provides incredible value for money and has enough horsepower to handle your regular usage. And thanks to the stylus, you can let your artistic juices flow in full glory.

The $440 price tag of the Moto G Stylus 5G was a bit hard to justify when some of the best Android smartphones are heavily discounted to about $500 this shopping season. But for Cyber Monday, it has been discounted by 32% to $300—that's $140 less than its MSRP. Plus, you even get a 256GB microSD card bundled with the phone for a total of 512GB. Unsurprisingly, this Moto G Stylus 5G deal is among the best you can find on a budget phone this holiday season.

Why should you buy the Moto G Stylus 5G this Cyber Monday?

Look past the big bezels of the Moto G Stylus 5G, and you will see why it is among the best budget Android smartphones of 2022. The 5G variant of the phone uses a more powerful Snapdragon 695 chip. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, so there's enough space for you to store all your files. The 50MP rear camera with OIS can surprise you with the photos it captures, though it struggles in low-light scenarios.

Motorola has also done a fantastic job with the stylus. It is not there just as a part of the specs sheet. The slim and light stylus can be used to write messages and emails, doodle on photos, and certain stylus apps further increase its usefulness.

The excellent feature set is complemented by the 5,000mAh battery, which is good enough to power the phone for two days. The 10W charging speed is a bummer though, with the phone taking over three hours for a 1-100% charge.

