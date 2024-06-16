Motorola’s 2024 budget king Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) keeps the same $400 launch price as its predecessor but brings an OLED panel, wireless charging, and a new primary shooter. Pros Beautiful, bright OLED panel Wireless charging support Premium look Cons No support for 4K video recording Only one OS upgrade over its lifetime $400 at Amazon

Motorola’s 2024 version of the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone packs several upgrades over the 2023 model, one of the brand's best budget phones. Some of the new phone's biggest highlights include a P-OLED display, a premium look, and a new camera setup. But are these changes enough to differentiate it from the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which shares many features with its successor, including the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery? Let’s delve deeper to find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Moto G Stylus (2024) has the same launch price as the 2023 model, offering great value for the upgrades. For $400, you get 8GB of RAM and the choice between the Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colors, which are widely available.

For those considering the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), it’s good to know that despite its debut over a year ago, the phone is still widely available and has been discounted to $250. It also comes in two colors: Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne, although the latter may be harder to find. The black version is more common and can be found at online and physical retailers.

Here’s a look at the raw specifications of both Moto G Stylus editions.



Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Display type OLED, 120Hz LTPS, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7", 20:9 6.6" Display resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W wired, 15W wireless 20W wired Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm SIM support Nano-SIM, eSIM Nano SIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 16MP, f/2.45 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 13MP f/2.2 wide 50MP, f/1.88 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G Sub-6 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.3mm 162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2mm Weight 190g 202g Colors Caramel Latte, Scarlet Wave Cosmic Black, Rose Champagne Stylus Yes Yes Price $400 $399

Design and display

The Moto G Stylus (2024) has several refinements over the 2023 model. For example, the 2024 model has reduced curves at the corners, resulting in a sleeker, boxier design. While the glass front and plastic frame are still present, the rear now features faux leather instead of plastic, enhancing the device's aesthetic for a more premium feel.

The rear camera setup has also been tweaked, and while it still sticks out, it flows more seamlessly into the rest of the design. Durability has not changed much, and both phones are limited to basic water-repellent designs. Motorola has also reduced the weight and thickness of the 2024 Moto G Stylus, but it’s slightly wider. However, the phone’s weight distribution is off; it’s top-heavy, particularly around the rear camera module.

The display technology is one of the biggest differences between the Moto G Stylus (2024) and the G Stylus 5G (2023). Instead of Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)’s 6.6-inch IPS LCD, the 2024 model packs a 6.7-inch P-OLED panel. As a result, the newest model will deliver punchy and vibrant colors with exceptional contrast. The refresh rate is still 120Hz, but the 2024 model gets brighter. As we mentioned in our review, you won’t have an issue reading the screen outdoors.

Motorola has also made the bezels more proportional and included an under-display fingerprint sensor in the 2024 Moto G Stylus. The 2023 model has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a larger bottom bezel.

Software

The software was one of our biggest disappointments while reviewing the Moto G Stylus (2024). Not only is Motorola still promising only one major software update for the phone, but it has also changed the software experience for the worse. The software feels unfinished in many places, and you’ll encounter bugs. While most of it can be fixed by an update, it’s up to the company to resolve the issues.

On the other hand, we were relatively happy with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)'s software when it was initially launched with Android 13. However, the phone has since started receiving the Android 14 update, and while we haven’t had a chance to check out the updated software on the 2023 Moto G Stylus 5G, you will likely find it's nearly the same as the 2024 model.

If it’s any consolation, both phones are set to receive three years of security updates.

Performance and battery life

The 2023 and 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G models use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, resulting in similar performance. Both phones are responsive, barring occasional frame drops. However, the 2024 model has two extra gigs of RAM to help the phone in the long run. The two phones also have the same 5,000mAh battery and perform admirably in terms of the backup on a single charge. It’s easy to get one full day even with heavy usage, and if you are conservative, you can also get two days without trouble.

The one significant change you get in the latest generation Moto G Stylus 5G is the inclusion of 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Last year’s model was limited to 20W wired charging with no wireless charging support. But both phones have mediocre connectivity options, with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC support. The USB Type-C port is also limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

Additionally, you get stylus support on the two phones. However, these styluses aren’t very capable and are primarily useful for taking handwritten notes and navigation.

Camera

Motorola has been tweaking its camera setup with each Moto G Stylus 5G generation. While its 50MP primary camera was mostly okay in the 2023 model, the 50MP primary shooter in the 2024 Moto G Stylus is pretty good. It takes solid shots in good lighting, and capturing shots in low-lighting conditions is also reliable as long as the subject is stationary.

The company has also added optical image stabilization to the primary shooter, which can be handy while recording videos. But weirdly, the phone cannot record 4K videos, something that is available in the 2023 model. The wide-angle and the selfie shooters are also pretty run-of-the-mill on both iterations, and you shouldn’t expect much from them.

Which should you buy?

Although Motorola hasn’t hit it out of the park with the 2024 iteration of the Moto G Stylus 5G, the phone packs enough upgrades to justify choosing it over the 2023 model. It has a beautiful OLED display, a good primary camera, and a more premium-looking design. You also get wireless charging support and 8GB of RAM. However, if you’re considering upgrading from the 2023 model, you can safely wait for another generation and then decide; the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G isn’t a must-upgrade.

However, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) could be a good alternative for those looking to save money and aren’t enticed by an OLED panel. Thanks to its significantly discounted price tag and various shared features, the 2023 Moto G Stylus is a good value for money for folks seeking stylus support. It’s still easy to find and will also receive security updates for two more years. Moreover, it delivers good performance and has excellent battery life.