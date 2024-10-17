The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is an improved version of last year's model. It sports an OLED panel, a sleek design, and an improved camera setup. Although it doesn't have the best software support, the Moto G Stylus is an affordable option offering decent features. Here are the best tips and tricks to get the most out of your pocket-friendly Moto G Stylus.

9 Use the Sidebar to access apps on the Moto G Stylus

Get quick access to your favorite apps

You can use the sidebar feature to open frequently used applications in freeform or full-screen windows. You'll turn it on from the Settings menu.

Open Settings. Select Gestures. Tap Sidebar. Turn on the Use sidebar toggle to activate the feature. Select Settings. Close Select the apps you want from the Sidebar by tapping the checkmark next to them. Tap the Settings icon to open your applications in full-screen or freeform style.

8 Tweak the color settings on your Moto G Stylus

For a more enjoyable bedtime browsing experience

You can reduce the effects of blue light exposure at night by changing the color settings on your Moto G Stylus. Switch to warmer colors during bedtime to make browsing in dim light easier. Here's how to turn on the amber filter:

Open Settings. Select Display. Tap Night Light. Select Schedule. Tap Turns on at custom time and choose when to schedule Night Light. Tap Turns on from sunset to sunrise if you want it to activate at night.

You can adjust the filter intensity by going to quick settings and pressing the Nighttime icon. Use the slider to change the intensity.

7 Disguise the Secure folder app

Ensure privacy and security by disguising the app

The Moto Secure app offers an easy way to manage your phone's security and privacy features. It lets you disguise app icons and names, manage firmware security, and safeguard your information on the phone. To set up Moto Secure, navigate to Moto Secure, select Secure folder, and follow the on-screen instructions to manage your settings.

Here's how to disguise the Secure folder icon from the Moto Secure app:

Open the Moto Secure app. Select Secure folder. Tap the hamburger menu icon. Close Select Disguised icons. Turn on the Use disguised icons toggle.

6 ​​​​​Hide the Secure folder on your Moto G Stylus

Hide sensitive data with ease

The Moto G Stylus lets you hide your Secure folder by activating Stealth mode from the Moto Secure app. Here's how to hide it to ensure security and privacy.

Open the Moto Secure app. Choose Secure folder. Tap the hamburger menu. Turn on the Use Stealth mode toggle.

To access the Secure folder after turning on Stealth mode, navigate to Settings > Security > More security settings.

5 Modify system gestures on the Moto G Stylus

Enjoy more screen real estate

Instead of using the default three-button navigation, try gesture navigation on the Moto G Stylus. Here's how to turn on gesture navigation on your phone.

Open Settings. Select Gestures. Choose Navigation mode. Close Select Gesture navigation. Tap the Settings icon. Turn on Swipe to invoke the assistant. Tap Hide to remove the navigation bar. Close You can also modify the backward swipe sensitivity.

4 Use Peek display on the Moto G Stylus

Motorola's version of Always-on display

Motorola's Peek display feature lets you view information and notifications at a glance when the display is off. Here's how to activate it on your Moto G Stylus:

Open Settings. Select Display. Choose Peek display. Close Turn on the Peek display toggle. Select Settings. You can modify the clock style, turn on the animated background, activate Safe reply, and more. Close

3 Use the swipe gesture to access two apps on the display

View two apps on a split screen

You can swipe your finger back and forth across the phone display to see two applications in split-screen mode. Here's how to turn it on.

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Gestures. Choose Swipe to split. Turn on Use Swipe to split.

2 Open the camera using the twist phone gesture or Quick Launch

Snap pictures in a jiffy

When your screen lock is on, you can quickly open your phone's Camera app with the twist phone gesture. You can access your camera and photo gallery when the phone is unlocked. Navigate to Settings > Gesture and turn on Quick capture to activate it. Twist your phone twice to launch the Camera app. Repeat the gesture to switch to the front camera.

Alternatively, you can set up Quick launch to open the camera.

Open Settings. Select Gestures. Turn on Use Quick launch. Go to Settings at the bottom. Close Choose the camera app.

1 Extend the battery life on the Moto G Stylus

Squeeze more juice from the battery

The Moto G Stylus has an excellent battery life thanks to its 5,000mAh capacity. However, you can conserve power to ensure your phone lasts longer with the battery-saver option. After you activate it, the phone switches to the dark theme, turns off location services when the display is off, and stops apps from running in the background.

Here's how to activate battery-saver mode:

Open quick settings. Long press the Battery icon. Select Battery Saver.

Unlock hidden features on the Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus is an affordable stylus-equipped phone with a good display and battery life. Our tips help you make the most of the device. However, you may experience a few bugs and performance issues. Clearing the app cache is an easy fix for misbehaving apps. You can quickly resolve the most common problems with the Moto G Stylus with the help of our troubleshooting guide.