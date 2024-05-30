Looking for a $400 smartphone that strikes the balance between value and performance? These days, your options are few and far between. Android OEMs have pushed to bring cheaper devices to market, often with just a few too many cut corners to make for a reliable daily driver. Meanwhile, options like the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R are great, but at $500, it's a big jump in asking price. If you have a hard cap on your next Android phone, it's tough to find a worthwhile investment.

That's the exact space Motorola is looking to target with its latest Moto G Stylus 5G. It takes a lot about what worked with last year's phone and slaps it together in an all-new, much sleeker package. On paper, the 2024 rendition of the Moto G Stylus is shockingly well-rounded, but as with all Motorola phones, questionable software support hangs heavy over what should be an easy home run.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 6 / 10 The latest Moto G Stylus is a piece of hardware that is so sleek that you might forget it's a budget phone. But for all of its premium enhancements, Motorola simply can't seem to get its software experience together, both on a day-to-day level and when it comes to future support. Pros Premium-looking design

Good display for the price

Great battery life Cons Some pretty big software flaws

Only one OS upgrade over its lifetime

Price, availability, and specs

This year's Moto G Stylus 5G is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com starting today, May 30th, for $400 (or, through Motorola's Canadian webstore, $500 CAD). It's also ready for purchase on carriers like AT&T, Metro by T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Google Fi right now, and it's coming to Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible sometime in the coming weeks. It comes in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave.

As with most Motorola phones, the unlocked model available at major retailers should work reliably on any US carrier, though it's always worth double-checking your bands.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Display type OLED Display dimensions 6.7-inches Display resolution 2400 x 1080p RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano-SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.3mm Weight 190g IP Rating IP52 Colors Caramel Latte, Scarlet Wave Stylus Yes, built-in Price $400

What's good about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)?

Motorola has leveled up its usual so-so budget hardware

Close

Unlike most budget hardware, the Moto G Stylus 5G might actually trick you into believing it's a much more premium smartphone than it actually is. That all comes down to its new look, which pairs an S24 Ultra-inspired boxy design with a faux leather back. For the old-school Android fans in the house, it's reminiscent of some of Samsung's earliest Galaxy Note models, especially 2014's Note 4, which paired a stitchless faux leather finish with an aluminum frame.

The G Stylus doesn't actually use an aluminum frame, but it certainly hopes you think it does. The matte silver plastic doesn't hold up to closer inspection, but at first glance, it helps to deliver that high-end look and feel. That goes double for the Stylus's bezels, which are both slimmer and more proportional than what you'll find on the more expensive Pixel 8a. It even sports fake chamfered edges, for crying out loud, and it all adds up to a good-looking smartphone.

Despite the improved fit and finish, the G Stylus keeps some of the features that are borderline exclusive to budget devices these days.

Despite the improved fit and finish, the G Stylus keeps some of the features that are borderline exclusive to budget devices these days. Alongside a SIM tray that pulls double duty for expandable storage, you'll find a 3.5mm headphone jack along the bottom of the phone. Talk about a sight for sore eyes. Motorola could've used this redesign as an excuse to ditch both features, but I'm happy to report both are still here.

Power the phone on, and the surprises keep coming. Motorola has swapped out last year's 120Hz LCD panel for a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED model, and considering how much pain the display on this year's G Power caused me, I couldn't be happier. I truly don't have much to complain about with this panel. It has good viewing angles, reaches brightness levels just high enough for outdoor use, and lives up to its refresh rate promises. Sure, it's not quite as vibrant as higher-end displays, but for $400, I'm not sure you could ask for much more.

Motorola's budget fare usually falters when it comes to the camera. While I wouldn't call this one a total success, the main 50MP lens does take solid shots with enough light. Even in dimmer situations — say, a living room at night with a couple of lamps turned on — photos turned out perfectly usable, so long as I wasn't utilizing digital zoom or taking shots of moving subjects. That might sound like a lot of caveats (it is!), but compared to previous G-series phones, it's a big improvement. Just don't think too much about the ultra-wide lens — it's as unreliable as you might expect.

Battery life is, as usual, exceptional here. On days with mixed usage, I usually ended the day with around 50 percent battery remaining. That was after, on average, three hours of screen-on time and plenty of music or podcast playback in the background. This is an easy day-and-a-half smartphone, and while its 30W charging speeds aren't the fastest around, it's a good enough rating for quick top-ups when necessary. And — bonus — Moto's included 15W wireless charging this year too.

What's bad about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)?

Software remains Motorola's Achilles heel

You knew the compromises were coming, right? As much as I'd love to see Motorola knock it out of the park and reclaim the budget crown it once rocked in the mid-2010s, I'm not sure this year's G Stylus is there just yet. I have quite a few qualms with this phone, but the biggest ones all come from the same source: the software.

Usually, my complaints about Motorola's take on Android boil down to its subpar upgrade promise. Make no mistake — that's a problem here, too. Like most of Moto's G-series hardware, the company promises just a single OS upgrade for the Moto G Stylus 5G, along with three years of bimonthly security promises. In as simple terms as possible, this is no longer acceptable for any Android phone, regardless of its price point. Samsung's entire budget lineup — all the way down to the $200 Galaxy A15 — now delivers four OS upgrades. And for $100 more, the Pixel 8a gets you seven full years of support.